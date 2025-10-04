From Pulpit To The Streets: Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon’s Mission Of Hope

In the bustling city of Accra, one young man has turned his calling to preach into a mission of compassion that touches lives far beyond the pulpit. Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon, founder of the Revival Time Prayer Network, is not only delivering the gospel but also feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, and supporting orphans, widows, widowers, and students across the country.

Rev. Michael Owusu credits much of his inspiration to his late spiritual father, Dr Prince Nyarko, whose life of service left a lasting impression on him. “Dr Nyarko taught me that preaching the word of God must go hand in hand with sharing the little you have with those in need,” he recalls. “I have never regretted following that lesson.” The Revival Time Prayer Network is therefore involved in two main activities: preaching the word of God and feeding the poor in orphanages, on the streets, and in schools.

His personal mission began during the COVID-19 pandemic. As lockdowns gripped Ghana, Rev. Michael Owusu noticed the devastating toll it was taking on the most vulnerable, the homeless and poor who relied on daily movement to survive. While his passion was to share God’s word, he quickly realised that the people needed more than spiritual nourishment; they needed food and relief items.

With this burden on his heart, he reached out to two friends who immediately supported his vision with financial contributions. Together with his team, they compiled a list of struggling individuals whom they already knew. Since movement was restricted, they began sending mobile money transfers to ease their suffering. The people called back to express their joy and appreciation.

Encouraged by this small beginning, Rev. Michael Owusu and his team appealed to the public for further support. Soon, donations of gloves, masks, clothing, and other essentials began pouring in. After sharing the gospel on the streets, they would distribute these items to the needy, providing both hope and practical relief. He saw the joy in the eyes of these people and prayed to God to continue to lead good people to him to enable him to do more for the poor on the streets.

The need was greater still. Many on the streets were starving. The team then launched the “Feed the Street” Programme, calling on well-wishers to donate foodstuffs. With these contributions, they cooked and distributed meals around Lapaz, Circle, Adabraka, and other parts of Accra. The initiative gained momentum as more people joined the campaign, donating money and supplies to keep the programme alive. The programme has been running for four years now.

Rev. Michael Owusu also turned his attention to orphanages. He formed a committee, not only to identify orphanages but also to determine their specific needs. “Often, people give what they think is useful, but not necessarily what the children need,” he explained. The committee identified Mother Care Orphanage in Agona Swedru, Central Region, as the first beneficiary. They visited with food, relief items, and words of encouragement. The orphans, previously in dire need, welcomed them with joy. While the team prayed, shared meals, and offered hope, they also commended the management of the orphanage for the good work they were doing.

In addition, every December, the Revival Time Prayer Network sets aside a special programme to give food and other items to widows and widowers, ensuring they have something to celebrate during Christmas. “The festive season can be a lonely and difficult time for those who have lost their partners,” Rev. Michael Owusu notes. “We want them to know they are not forgotten and we care about them, and pray for good health for them"

Beyond street ministry and orphanage support, the team also visits selected schools, where they provide learning materials and encourage students to take their studies seriously. These visits are designed to inspire the younger generation to value education as a pathway to a brighter future. The team also encourage the students to be disciplined and have the fear of God in them.

Though the pandemic has passed, the spirit of generosity has not. Today, the Revival Time Prayer Network continues to extend its outreach, moving from village to village, offering both the word of God and tangible support to those in need. Most of their activities are shared on Facebook, inspiring others to join the mission.

Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon’s story is not just one of preaching, it is a testament to living the gospel through action. His selfless work, inspired by his spiritual father’s lessons, deserves recognition, commendation, and support from philanthropists, NGOs, and individuals both in Ghana and abroad. His biggest dream is to be able to feed the poor and vulnerable who have no one to feed them.