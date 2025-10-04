ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 04 Oct 2025 Feature Article

From Pulpit To The Streets: Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon’s Mission Of Hope

From Pulpit To The Streets: Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon’s Mission Of Hope

In the bustling city of Accra, one young man has turned his calling to preach into a mission of compassion that touches lives far beyond the pulpit. Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon, founder of the Revival Time Prayer Network, is not only delivering the gospel but also feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, and supporting orphans, widows, widowers, and students across the country.

Rev. Michael Owusu credits much of his inspiration to his late spiritual father, Dr Prince Nyarko, whose life of service left a lasting impression on him. “Dr Nyarko taught me that preaching the word of God must go hand in hand with sharing the little you have with those in need,” he recalls. “I have never regretted following that lesson.” The Revival Time Prayer Network is therefore involved in two main activities: preaching the word of God and feeding the poor in orphanages, on the streets, and in schools.

His personal mission began during the COVID-19 pandemic. As lockdowns gripped Ghana, Rev. Michael Owusu noticed the devastating toll it was taking on the most vulnerable, the homeless and poor who relied on daily movement to survive. While his passion was to share God’s word, he quickly realised that the people needed more than spiritual nourishment; they needed food and relief items.

With this burden on his heart, he reached out to two friends who immediately supported his vision with financial contributions. Together with his team, they compiled a list of struggling individuals whom they already knew. Since movement was restricted, they began sending mobile money transfers to ease their suffering. The people called back to express their joy and appreciation.

Encouraged by this small beginning, Rev. Michael Owusu and his team appealed to the public for further support. Soon, donations of gloves, masks, clothing, and other essentials began pouring in. After sharing the gospel on the streets, they would distribute these items to the needy, providing both hope and practical relief. He saw the joy in the eyes of these people and prayed to God to continue to lead good people to him to enable him to do more for the poor on the streets.

The need was greater still. Many on the streets were starving. The team then launched the “Feed the Street” Programme, calling on well-wishers to donate foodstuffs. With these contributions, they cooked and distributed meals around Lapaz, Circle, Adabraka, and other parts of Accra. The initiative gained momentum as more people joined the campaign, donating money and supplies to keep the programme alive. The programme has been running for four years now.

Rev. Michael Owusu also turned his attention to orphanages. He formed a committee, not only to identify orphanages but also to determine their specific needs. “Often, people give what they think is useful, but not necessarily what the children need,” he explained. The committee identified Mother Care Orphanage in Agona Swedru, Central Region, as the first beneficiary. They visited with food, relief items, and words of encouragement. The orphans, previously in dire need, welcomed them with joy. While the team prayed, shared meals, and offered hope, they also commended the management of the orphanage for the good work they were doing.

In addition, every December, the Revival Time Prayer Network sets aside a special programme to give food and other items to widows and widowers, ensuring they have something to celebrate during Christmas. “The festive season can be a lonely and difficult time for those who have lost their partners,” Rev. Michael Owusu notes. “We want them to know they are not forgotten and we care about them, and pray for good health for them"

Beyond street ministry and orphanage support, the team also visits selected schools, where they provide learning materials and encourage students to take their studies seriously. These visits are designed to inspire the younger generation to value education as a pathway to a brighter future. The team also encourage the students to be disciplined and have the fear of God in them.

Though the pandemic has passed, the spirit of generosity has not. Today, the Revival Time Prayer Network continues to extend its outreach, moving from village to village, offering both the word of God and tangible support to those in need. Most of their activities are shared on Facebook, inspiring others to join the mission.

Rev. Michael Owusu Sekyere Gordon’s story is not just one of preaching, it is a testament to living the gospel through action. His selfless work, inspired by his spiritual father’s lessons, deserves recognition, commendation, and support from philanthropists, NGOs, and individuals both in Ghana and abroad. His biggest dream is to be able to feed the poor and vulnerable who have no one to feed them.

Francis Angbabora Baaladong
Francis Angbabora Baaladong, © 2025

Contributing to societal change is what drives me to keep writing. . More I'm a social commentator who wants to see a complete change of attitude in society through my write-ups. I love to write and many of my writings dwell on contemporary social issues in Ghana especially, and in the world at large. I also write short stories and poems to inspire the youth. Finally, traditional music and dance are my favourites. Keep reading my articles and feel free to put out your comments which help me to do better. Column: Francis Angbabora Baaladong

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (152)

More

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

9 hours ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

10 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

10 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

10 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

10 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

10 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

10 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

10 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

10 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line