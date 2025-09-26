Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80

President John Dramani Mahama has restated Ghana’s unwavering support for Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution to the Israel–Palestine conflict, describing recent developments at the United Nations as troubling for global justice.

Addressing the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York on Thursday, September 25, President Mahama condemned the denial of visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation, warning that it set a dangerous precedent.

“Ghana recognized the state of Palestine in 1988 and has supported a two-state solution since then. And I say, contrary to the claims of some, a two-state solution would not be a reward for Hamas,” he declared.

The President stressed that the ongoing blockade and bombardments in Gaza amounted to collective punishment of innocent civilians. “Hundreds of thousands of women and children are being forced into starvation and suffering for no reason other than the fact that they are Palestinian,” he said, adding forcefully, “The crimes in Gaza must stop. The crimes in Gaza must stop.”

Mahama criticized the reluctance of UN member states to directly confront the atrocities in Gaza. “For nearly two years, we have been playing hide-and-seek with language, trying to avoid or excuse what we all know is taking place. But here’s the thing: if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck—then it is a duck,” he said.

Turning to Sudan, Mahama described the civil war as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” pointing out that 12 million people had been displaced. He urged nations to support Sudanese refugees with the same urgency shown toward refugees from Ukraine.

He further highlighted the link between migration and climate change, stressing that most climate refugees come from the global south, which suffers the harshest effects of climate change despite contributing far less to global greenhouse emissions.

Quoting Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, Mahama reminded the Assembly of the desperation that drives migration. “No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land,” he recited.

The President concluded with a powerful call to conscience: “We cannot normalise cruelty. We cannot normalise hatred. We cannot normalise xenophobia and racism. If we are going to tell a story, let’s not tell it slant. Let’s tell all the truth.”