King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
WED, 24 SEP 2025

King Charles III has expressed his sympathies to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following the death of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

In a message dated August 14, 2025, and sent from Buckingham Palace, the British monarch said he was “profoundly saddened” by the news, describing the late Queen Mother as a devoted guardian of Ashanti traditions and unity.

“Her Royal Majesty demonstrated a deep devotion to preserving the traditions and unity of the Ashanti throughout her life, and served as an exemplar of wise, fair, and gracious judgment and counsel,” King Charles wrote.

He lauded her decades of guidance and leadership, particularly her tireless service to charitable causes that touched the lives of countless mothers and children.

King Charles described her passing as “an immense loss” not only to Asanteman but also to the world at large. He noted that Queen Camilla joins him in mourning with the Ashanti Kingdom, while extending his prayers to the Asantehene and the royal family.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III died on August 11, 2025. Her burial rites were observed at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, culminating in a four-day ceremony that ended on September 18, 2025.

