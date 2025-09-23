ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 23 Sep 2025
President Mahama nominates Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice after dismissing Torkornoo

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie for consideration as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

In a statement signed by Minister for Government Communications and presidential spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President invoked Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution to forward Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s name to the Council of State for advice.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, a seasoned jurist currently serving at the Supreme Court, has been acting as Chief Justice since April 22, 2025, following the retirement of his predecessor.

According to the Presidency, his distinguished judicial career spans the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, where he has earned widespread respect for his intellect, impartiality, and commitment to justice.

The statement further praised his contributions to the development of Ghanaian jurisprudence and his reputation within the Bench and the Bar. “His wealth of experience and long service on the Bench render him eminently qualified for the high office of Chief Justice,” the statement read.

If approved, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie will become the substantive head of Ghana’s judiciary, overseeing the administration of justice and the interpretation of the Constitution at a crucial time in the country’s democratic governance.

This comes after President John Mahama removed the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office with immediate effect on grounds of stated misbehaviour.

Her removal follows recommendations from a constitutional committee set up under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

The decision comes barely hours after the President received the report of a committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition filed by Ghanaian citizen Daniel Ofori.

That was only one out of the three petitions.

923202554320-wbreuigtto-photo-2025-09-23-15-33-57

Comments

The End of Torkornoo | 9/23/2025 6:26:57 PM

Torkornoo will not sleep well for a month. It will pain her papa.

