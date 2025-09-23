Changing the Script: How Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) Is Empowering Learners and Transforming Classrooms

Image by Autism Learning Partners

At first, all Kormi did was scream.

He screamed when he was asked to hold a pencil. He screamed when other children got too close. He screamed when the teacher smiled at him. At five years old, he was considered “unapproachable” by some staff at his local school in Anloga, Ghana.

But then came Nutifafa, a behaviour analyst trained in Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA).

By week three, Kormi started placing blocks in colour-coded trays. By week five, he pointed to pictures for “more” and “rest.” By the end of the term, he was sitting for 15 minutes in group activities, clapping after stories. The screaming had almost gone extinct.

What is Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA)?

ABA is a scientific approach to understanding and improving behaviour by observing how behaviour is affected by the environment, and how positive change can be encouraged through reinforcement.

Rooted in the work of psychologist B.F. Skinner and developed in the 1960s, ABA is especially known for its use with children with autism, though its principles apply across inclusive and special education settings.

“ABA is not about control,” says Prof. Gyimah of the University of Cape Coast.

“It’s about connection. It’s about shaping meaningful, functional behaviours systematically— one moment at a time.”

The Core Principles of ABA

Behaviour is learned and can be changed through interactions. Reinforcement matters — behaviour increases if followed by something desirable. Data drives decisions — interventions are monitored and adjusted based on evidence. Small steps lead to big changes — complex behaviours are taught through shaping and chaining. Every behaviour has a function — escape, attention, sensory or access.

What Does ABA Look Like in the Classroom?

Let’s break it down into real-life strategies:

Technique What It Does Example Positive Reinforcement Encourages desired behaviours by rewarding them Giving a sticker when a child raises their hand instead of shouting Prompting and Fading Guides behaviour initially, then reduces support over time Hand-over-hand tracing a letter, then fading to verbal cues Task Analysis Breaks complex skills into smaller, teachable steps Teaching handwashing in 6 steps: turn tap, wet hands, soap, scrub… Functional Behaviour Assessment (FBA) Identifies why a behaviour happens Discovering that a child’s tantrum occurs to escape writing tasks Behaviour Intervention Plan (BIP) Custom plan to reduce problem behaviour and build skills For a child who throws books when overstimulated — provide break cards

Global Footprint

In the United States, ABA is a recognised therapy under IDEA. All 50 U.S. states have enacted mandates requiring insurers to cover autism-related services while in Norway, ABA principles guide early intervention and inclusive preschool strategies. India’s ABA training centres have expanded in major cities, often in private autism clinics.

Ghana is still in early adoption, with ABA practitioners mostly working in private or NGO sectors, such as Autism Ambassadors of Ghana and Sparklers Foundation Ghana.

“In Ghana, we still confuse ABA with punishment,” says therapist Gifty Boamah. “But done right, ABA is about teaching — not controlling.”

The Science Speaks

A 2018 meta-analysis (Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders) found that ABA-based interventions significantly improved IQ, language and adaptive behaviour in children with autism.

Also, according to several reports, ABA remains the most evidence-supported intervention for autism spectrum disorders.

Besides, other studies demonstrated that ABA strategies reduced aggressive behaviours by and improved peer interaction in several jurisdictions.

Ghana: Promise Meets Practicality

The Reality

First of all, ABA is not part of mainstream teacher training. Secondly, very few public schools have access to a board-certified behaviour analyst. Moreover, cultural perceptions sometimes clash as some parents resist behavioural labelling or “external management” of children. Furthermore, ABA is costly when provided through private centres, creating an equity gap.

“We need to Ghanaianise ABA,” says Mr. Arthur, an educationist. “Use our languages, cultural stories and routines.”

Ghanaian Breakthroughs

One breakthrough entails Mobile ABA Clinics: In partnership with University of Education, Winneba, therapists now offer community-based behaviour support in remote districts. The Department of Special Education (SPED) at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has reinforced its commitment to community service, inclusion and wellness with the successful organisation of the Community Disability Health and Wellness Outreach Programme.

Also, there are Home-School Collaboration Tools: Parents receive ABA diaries to track progress and reinforce positive behaviours at home.

One Child at a Time: Etornam’s Story

At age six, Etornam, a boy with developmental delays in Ho — couldn’t sit still for more than 30 seconds. His teacher reported frequent hitting, running and dropping to the floor. After an FBA revealed that he was seeking escape from overstimulating noise, his behaviour plan changed.

He received a noise-cancelling headset; lessons were presented in 5-minute blocks, followed by breaks; each success earned a token — and five tokens bought time on his favourite tablet game.

In three months, Etornam went from four behavioural incidents per hour to one per day.

Common Criticisms — And the Evolving Practice of ABA

ABA is not without its critics. Some autism advocates argue that traditional ABA approaches focus too much on “normalising” behaviour; use excessive repetition; and ignore emotional autonomy

Modern ABA, however, is evolving in terms of child-led and consent-based approaches; focus on communication and emotional regulation, not just compliance; use of Natural Environment Teaching (NET) and play-based strategies; plus, stronger collaboration with parents, teachers and the child.

ABA Has a Sense of Humour, Too

During one ABA session, a therapist praised a child for “appropriate language use.” The child grinned and said:

“My appropriate language is ‘I want rice and peace!’”

Close enough. Reinforce it.

Final Thoughts: ABA Isn’t Magic — But It Feels Like It

What makes ABA powerful isn’t theory — it’s the quiet moments of change. A child who once bit others now offers a handshake. A boy who screamed at worksheets now smiles when handed a pencil. A girl who never spoke now says, “More, please.”

ABA is not about programming robots. It’s about helping children meet the world — and be met with dignity.

“The child is not the behaviour,” says Mr Osabutey. “ABA helps us peel back the noise and see the need.”

By James Attah Ansah

