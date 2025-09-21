ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

  Sun, 21 Sep 2025
Education Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies
SUN, 21 SEP 2025

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly refuted claims of a massive recruitment drive, describing as fake a letter circulating on social media that suggests 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff are to be employed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 21, 2025, and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenny, management cautioned the public against taking the false document seriously. “Management wishes to state that the letter is FAKE and did not originate from GES. No such recruitment exercise has been announced yet,” the statement read.

The Service stressed that any official recruitment exercise would be announced through its verified communication channels and the Ministry of Education’s platforms, not through unofficial documents online.

It further cautioned the public: “The public is advised to disregard the fake letter and report any fraudulent activities linked to it.”

The GES also reminded job seekers to remain alert and avoid falling prey to recruitment scams that continue to circulate on social media.

Full Statement below:

921202534942-i41p266gfa-ges--copy

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

35 minutes ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

39 minutes ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

39 minutes ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

39 minutes ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

2 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

2 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

2 hours ago

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our ...

2 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

2 hours ago

President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line