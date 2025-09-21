Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly refuted claims of a massive recruitment drive, describing as fake a letter circulating on social media that suggests 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff are to be employed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 21, 2025, and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenny, management cautioned the public against taking the false document seriously. “Management wishes to state that the letter is FAKE and did not originate from GES. No such recruitment exercise has been announced yet,” the statement read.

The Service stressed that any official recruitment exercise would be announced through its verified communication channels and the Ministry of Education’s platforms, not through unofficial documents online.

It further cautioned the public: “The public is advised to disregard the fake letter and report any fraudulent activities linked to it.”

The GES also reminded job seekers to remain alert and avoid falling prey to recruitment scams that continue to circulate on social media.

Full Statement below: