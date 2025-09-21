Anfoeta Vocational School revamped into technical institute

In a significant development for the Anfoeta Traditional Area and surrounding communities in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, the Anfoeta Vocational School has been revamped into a fully-fledged Technical Institute.

This transformation marks a new chapter for the area, promising greater access to technical and vocational education for young leaders.

For years, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates in the Anfoeta Traditional Area and its environs have struggled to access second-cycle education. Many had to travel to other districts and even regions to pursue their studies. However, with the inauguration of the Anfoeta Technical Institute, this challenge has been addressed.

The transformation of the vocational school into a technical institute is a result of collaboration among the Office of the Member of Parliament, the Paramount Chief of the Anfoeta Traditional Area, and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service. The vocational school, which had remained closed for over a decade, has been revived and equipped with modern facilities.

The Anfoeta Technical Institute boasts an impressive array of facilities, including an administration block, a one-storey 12-unit classroom block, boys' and girls' dormitories, workshops, and teachers' bungalows. These facilities will provide a conducive learning environment for students.

The institute is expected to admit its first batch of 200 students, who will pursue programmes such as Electrical Engineering Technology, Catering, Agricultural Engineering, and Construction Technology. These programmes will equip students with the technical skills needed to succeed in their chosen careers.

The Paramount Chief of the Anfoeta Traditional Area, Togbe Kwasi Drah, has urged parents to take advantage of the new opportunity to enroll their children in the technical institute. "This school is a blessing to our community. I urge all parents to take advantage of this institute so our children can gain the technical skills needed for the future," he said.

The Director-General of TVET, Eric Kofi Adzroe, has called on the community to play a key role in sustaining the school. "This institute belongs to the people of Anfoeta. I advise the community to take ownership and ensure its proper care, so it can serve generations to come," he stated.

The Member of Parliament for Ho West Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, emphasized the government's broader agenda of completing abandoned educational projects. "Our priority is to complete all abandoned GETFund school projects before initiating new ones. This is how we can strengthen education infrastructure across the country," he noted.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, reassured the people of Anfoeta of the government's commitment to providing additional infrastructure and equipment to enable the institute to operate at full capacity. "Government is committed to providing additional infrastructure and equipment to enable this institute to operate at full capacity. We want to make sure Anfoeta Technical Institute becomes a model of technical education in Ghana," he said.