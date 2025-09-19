ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 19 Sep 2025 Social News

KOYA petitions KTC over Kpone-Prampram boundary issues 

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
KOYA petitions KTC over Kpone-Prampram boundary issues

The Kpone Okpokli Youth Association (KOYA) has petitioned the Kpone Traditional Council (KTC) to, as a matter of urgency, resolve the persisting boundary issues between the area and neighbouring Prampram districts in the Greater Accra Region.

KOYA presented the petition after a peaceful demonstration in Kpone.

Mr Joshua Tetteh, the Vice Chairman of KOYA, stated that settlement of the boundary issues between Kpone and Prampram were overdue, questioning when authorities would address the issues to avert any future eventualities.

Mr Tetteh said the youth had been patient enough, alleging that their counterpart in Prampram was tormenting people who had legally acquired their lands in Kpone.

He said the issue must be given the needed attention, with the traditional authorities mapping out strategies to amicably resolve the boundary issues and reclaim what was due the people of Kpone.

Nii Ofosu Oblie VI, the Mankralo of the Kpone Traditional Council, received the petition stating that the traditional authority would not relent on ensuring a solution for the Kpone and Prampram boundary.

Nii Oblie added that whatever belonged to the people of Kpone would be reversed to its original status, admitting that the boundary issues needed serious attention; therefore, the petition would be forwarded to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for consideration.

He commended the youth for their comportment during the petition and encouraged them to continue to support the traditional authorities instead of revolting against them.

He assured the demonstrators about the traditional council's commitment to ensure that stakeholders such as the TDC Ghana Limited restored their lands back to them.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye Gitmo 2: Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that Mahama acted illegally without parliam...

2 hours ago

Volta TEWU joins nationwide strike action Volta TEWU joins nationwide strike action

2 hours ago

Nine persons remanded for alleged attack on Weija sub-chief with cutlass, axe and scissors Nine persons remanded for alleged attack on Weija sub-chief with cutlass, axe an...

2 hours ago

NDC Youth Activist calls out Asiedu Nketiah over solo flagbearer thank you tour NDC Youth Activist calls out Asiedu Nketiah over solo 'flagbearer' thank you tou...

2 hours ago

Upper East Region joins TEWUs nationwide strike Upper East Region joins TEWU's nationwide strike

3 hours ago

Lets fight Mahamas state-sponsored harassment, oppressive rule — Salam Mustapha to NPP youth 'Let's fight Mahama's state-sponsored harassment, oppressive rule' — Salam Musta...

3 hours ago

The election commission has eight days since the vote to announce results. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP) Malawi broadcasters halt vote dashboard in results vacuum

3 hours ago

Ashanti TEWU declares support for nationwide indefinite strike Ashanti TEWU declares support for nationwide indefinite strike

4 hours ago

The enormous work NPP did during Kufuor and my time will help reclaim power in 2028 – Akufo-Addo 'The enormous work NPP did during Kufuor and my time will help reclaim power in ...

5 hours ago

Harry Bleppony, Deputy Director in charge of Crops Services at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Feed Ghana programme to anchor economic transformation — Agric Ministry

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line