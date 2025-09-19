KOYA petitions KTC over Kpone-Prampram boundary issues 

The Kpone Okpokli Youth Association (KOYA) has petitioned the Kpone Traditional Council (KTC) to, as a matter of urgency, resolve the persisting boundary issues between the area and neighbouring Prampram districts in the Greater Accra Region.

KOYA presented the petition after a peaceful demonstration in Kpone.

Mr Joshua Tetteh, the Vice Chairman of KOYA, stated that settlement of the boundary issues between Kpone and Prampram were overdue, questioning when authorities would address the issues to avert any future eventualities.

Mr Tetteh said the youth had been patient enough, alleging that their counterpart in Prampram was tormenting people who had legally acquired their lands in Kpone.

He said the issue must be given the needed attention, with the traditional authorities mapping out strategies to amicably resolve the boundary issues and reclaim what was due the people of Kpone.

Nii Ofosu Oblie VI, the Mankralo of the Kpone Traditional Council, received the petition stating that the traditional authority would not relent on ensuring a solution for the Kpone and Prampram boundary.

Nii Oblie added that whatever belonged to the people of Kpone would be reversed to its original status, admitting that the boundary issues needed serious attention; therefore, the petition would be forwarded to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for consideration.

He commended the youth for their comportment during the petition and encouraged them to continue to support the traditional authorities instead of revolting against them.

He assured the demonstrators about the traditional council's commitment to ensure that stakeholders such as the TDC Ghana Limited restored their lands back to them.

