Why didn't they jump out of the plane, 'GbetorKoklo' – Franklin Cudjoe fumes at deportees' suit against Ghana

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has ridiculed a lawsuit filed by 11 West African nationals against Ghana over what they describe as unlawful detention.

“I hear 11 of the deportees West Africans we accepted to host here are threatening us with legal action for unlawful detention. Why didn’t [they] jump out of the plane when they were coming over?” he wrote in a fiery post on social media.

Cudjoe mocks their legal challenge, saying, “Well, let’s just drop them anywhere between Nigeria and Cameroon so they find their way home.

"They should pray Boko Haram and their cousins are no longer active there. Buluaa sane! Nonsense! GbetorKoklo!”

His remarks follow a scheduled hearing at the Labour Division of the High Court in Accra, where the 11 nationals are pursuing two ex-parte applications on September 23.

The deportees, who were previously removed from detention centers in the United States and flown to Ghana earlier this month, are seeking an interim injunction to halt their repatriation and a writ of Habeas Corpus to compel the state to explain their confinement.

According to the applicants, who are nationals of Nigeria, Liberia, Togo, Gambia, and Mali, they were shackled and transported without due process before being handed to Ghanaian authorities, who allegedly placed them in a military facility.

Their legal team contends that their detention violates Ghana’s constitutional protections of liberty and administrative justice, as well as international human rights standards.