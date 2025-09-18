ModernGhana logo
It’s possible for Asiedu Nketiah to become President due to NDC’s goodwill — Martin Kpebu

THU, 18 SEP 2025
Private legal practitioner and political commentator Martin Kpebu has said it is possible for National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to become President of the Republic.

He argued that if the veteran politician, who is rumoured to contest the party’s flagbearer race for 2028, wins the primaries, the NDC’s current goodwill could carry him to the Jubilee House.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 18, the legal practitioner noted that the vote difference between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC in the 2024 elections gives the ruling party a strong advantage.

“It’s possible for him [Asiedu Nketiah] to become President, because the NDC still has a lot of goodwill. If you look at the difference between the votes garnered by John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, it’s over 1.6 million votes.

“So because of that goodwill, and in our political history, it looks like it’s impossible to wipe away 1.6 million votes in one electoral cycle, that’s to say in the next four years. So to that extent, if he wins the primaries, he can become President because that means the whole party machinery and even John Mahama himself will now come behind him,” he said.

Lawyer Kpebu further observed that Asiedu Nketiah’s physical appearance could pose a challenge but noted that it is not insurmountable.

“The elephant in the room is that, when it comes to optics generally, speaking bluntly; the issue is that Asiedu Nketiah doesn’t usually look the part. But I’m sure it can be managed, because then we look beyond optics. People have said it several times that Akufo-Addo came with accent and the swag, but ended up as the worst President with corruption,” he stated.

The conversation about Asiedu Nketiah’s presidential ambitions has intensified after he began a post-election thank-you tour, a move many believe is aimed at consolidating his influence ahead of the party’s future flagbearer primaries.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

