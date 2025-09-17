Mahama breaks ground for Atimpoku to Aflao road under Big Push  

President John Dramani Mahama, has broken grounds for the redevelopment of the Atimpoku to Aflao road under the Big Push Project.

The 117 kilometre road will be from Atimpoku to Asikuma to Anyrawase to Ho to Denu to Aflao.

President Mahama said the Big Push Project was a USD$10 billion project and there would not be a delay in the project which would start in 2025 since contractors would be paid timely.

He said a Big Push Secretariat would be set up at the Presidency to monitor the projects regularly.

Mr Mahama asked the citizenry to bear with the inconveniences that would come with the nationwide construction works under the Project.

He said contractors were strategically positioned to ensure that there was no workload on them to enable them finish timely.

Mr Mahama asked the contractors to engage Ghanaian workforce in all they would need for the success of the project.

He said the Big Push Programme was a great solution to the decayed roads seen across the country adding that “Volta region has had some of the most neglected roads in Ghana over the years”.

Mr Mahama said some town roads would also be worked on within the region aside the major roads when construction began.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways, said the past government’s commitments to the road sector had not been fulfilled.

He said government would implement the Programme to its successful end.

Mr Agbodza said Ghanaian contractors were capable of working on the Big Push Project and would complete it within schedule.

He said the roads would be completed to give comfort to the people of the Volta Region.

Mr Agbodza said all contractors and consultants must take a very fit for purpose insurance cover for their work.

He said all projects under the Big Push Programme would be undertaken in the scope of government's 24-Hour Economy Policy where construction is done day and night.

Some other roads under the Big Push include rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu – Nkwanta Road, Atimpoku – Asikuma Junction Road, Asikuma Junction – Anyirawasi Road, reconstruction of Anyirawasi – Ho Tritrinu Road, rehabilitation of Ho – Kpetoe Road, Kpetoe-Afiadenyigba Road Afiadenyigba – Penyi Road and Penyi – Aflao Road.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, said there was the need for support for the government to deliver the promise of more jobs.

“Certainly, this is not a problem for the government alone to carry.”

He thanked the President for supporting the private sector in delivering its share of the solution.

Messrs. First Sky Ltd, a Ghanaian contractor would work on the dualisation of Anyrawase-Ho section, dualisation of Ho UHAS by-pass road and dualisation of Ho-Denu road section.