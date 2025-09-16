Techiman central market to undergo major expansion, rehabilitation works

Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister says the Techiman Central Market will soon undergo major expansion and rehabilitation works under the government's 24-hour economy programme.

He said the rehabilitation would improve businesses and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development, saying it would create more job opportunities for the locals.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman on the sidelines of his visit to the central market, Mr Antwi said the market also hosted traders from the neighboring countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Ivory Coast.

He said: “Techiman market is one of the most vibrant markets in the country”, saying face-lifting the central market would attract more investment to build the local economy.

Mr Antwi explained that modern market facilities and standard access roads and lorry terminals as well as washrooms would be constructed at the central market to boost revenue generation.

The Regional Minister added that plans were far advanced for reconstruction work to commence on the Techiman -Sunyani highway, describing the road as a major transit corridor for movement of goods and services.

Mr Antwi said the government was collaborating with the chiefs and people of the area to secure land for the construction of an airport for the region which would also boost tourism development.

He indicated that a contract had been awarded for the construction of a ring road for heavy duty trucks under the government 'Big Push' road infrastructure programme, saying work on the project would commence soon.

Mr Antwi added that a two-store classroom block and a-2,000 seating capacity dining hall would also be constructed for the Krobo Senior High School in the area.

In another interview, Nana Owusu Gyare II, Akwamuhene (sub-chief) and the Acting President for the Techiman Traditional Council appealed for the upgrading of the inner-city roads in Techiman.

He also called for immediate action for the construction of the ring road, as vehicular and human traffic jams were often caused by the heavy-duty trucks at the Techiman Central Business District enclave.

