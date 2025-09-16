NDC Turns Ghana Into America’s Dumping Ground

The NDC government’s decision to accept deportees from the United States is nothing short of reckless and dangerous. At a time when Ghana is grappling with rising insecurity and our neighbours are plagued by terrorist attacks, the government has chosen to open the floodgates to people America itself has rejected. This is not leadership; it is gambling with the lives of citizens.

Let us be clear, many of these deportees are hardened criminals. If the United States, with its sophisticated surveillance systems, maximum-security prisons, and world-class intelligence networks, finds it necessary to expel them, why should Ghana, with far weaker security systems, be the dumping ground? This is not cooperation; it is exploitation.

Worse still, this agreement was struck behind closed doors, bypassing Parliament and trampling on Article 75 of the Constitution. Deals of this magnitude cannot be smuggled past the very institutions meant to safeguard our sovereignty. By acting unilaterally, the government has not only betrayed public trust but also undermined the very foundation of our democracy.

The hypocrisy of America makes the deal even more insulting. The current U.S. administration has cut off humanitarian services that African nations depend on, treating the continent with disdain. Yet, instead of standing firm, our leaders have rolled over to accept America’s unwanted criminals. This makes Ghana look weak, cheap, and disposable on the international stage. The fact that Ghana is known for its hospitality doesn’t mean we should accept deals that jeopardise the country’s security situation.

Even more baffling is the strange pattern that anytime the NDC is in office, such disgraceful deals emerge from Washington. Ghanaians have not forgotten how two Yemeni ex-detainees from Guantánamo Bay were secretly brought here during the previous NDC administration, sparking national outrage and even a Supreme Court ruling that the move was unconstitutional. Now again, history is repeating itself, with the NDC government inviting another storm into our peaceful country under the guise of “cooperation.”

This deal must be stopped immediately. Ghana cannot and must not be turned into a dumping ground for America’s rejects. No amount of sweet talk about “international cooperation” can disguise the truth: this agreement puts every Ghanaian at risk. Our security, our sovereignty, and our dignity are not for sale.

If the NDC government insists on pushing ahead with this betrayal, it must be ready to face the wrath of the people. Ghanaians will not sit quietly while their leaders mortgage the nation’s safety for political convenience. History will judge harshly any government that dares to trade the peace of this country for America’s unwanted criminals.

Ghanaians are watching, and this time they will not forget.

FAB’s Gist