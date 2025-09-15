ModernGhana logo
Bono Regional Minister urges kingmakers to uphold traditions, curb chieftaincy disputes

By Linda Osei-Fobi ISD Dormaa East
MON, 15 SEP 2025

The Bono Regional Minister, Lawyer Joseph Addae Akwaboah, has appealed to kingmakers across the region to strictly observe traditional protocols in the installation of chiefs to help prevent chieftaincy disputes that threaten peace, security and development.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and residents at the Wamfie Presby School Park during his working visit to the Dormaa East District, the Minister commended traditional leaders for fostering unity and stability in their communities. He urged them to extend these efforts to safeguard the region’s overall tranquility, which he described as critical to socio-economic growth and infrastructural progress.

The visit, his first official engagement since assuming office, was intended to assess development projects and engage stakeholders on ways to address pressing challenges in the district.

As an indigene of Wamfie, the District capital, Lawyer Akwaboah expressed concern about the rising cases of HIV/AIDS and teenage pregnancies among the youth. He encouraged young people to prioritize education and personal development as pathways to a better future and called on parents, guardians and community leaders to instill discipline and provide proper mentorship.

The Minister also thanked the chiefs and people of Dormaa East for their overwhelming support for the NDC in the 2024 general elections. He praised the Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive for their contributions toward development and highlighted key policies being rolled out by the Mahama administration to revive the economy and accelerate national growth. He called for collective support to ensure the government delivers on its promises.

In a welcome address, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Osei Owusu King, expressed gratitude to the Minister for offering free administrative and legal services to the district over the years. He pointed to ongoing and completed infrastructural projects, assuring residents of his commitment to effective service delivery.

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Hon. Rachael Owusuaa, also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve. She pledged to prioritize development initiatives, announcing projects including the construction of a hospital, a two-storey classroom block for Kyeremasu Islamic Senior High School, CHPS compounds and boreholes to improve healthcare and access to potable water.

