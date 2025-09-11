ModernGhana logo
MASLOC retrieves three gov’t cars from Wontumi

  Thu, 11 Sep 2025
THU, 11 SEP 2025 2

The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Abigail Elorm Mensah, has revealed that her outfit, working in collaboration with National Security operatives, has confiscated three government vehicles from the residence of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 10, Mensah said the operation formed part of a wider drive to recover state vehicles and loans from individuals who had defaulted on their obligations.

“I have gone with National Security operatives to the house of the Chairman of the NPP in Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi. Three cars. In fact, the cars were five. We’ve retrieved three. I have collected all from his house. We are still chasing him for the two. He has to pay for them,” she disclosed.

The MASLOC boss stressed that the Centre has clear procedures for reclaiming vehicles and loans from defaulters, noting that persons who fail to comply are compelled either to return the vehicles or settle the full cost.

“What we do is that once I seize the cars, the agreement we have with you is that you would have to repay whatever has accrued and we release the cars to you,” she explained.

Mensah further disclosed that numerous cases of misappropriated vehicles have been reported to the police for enforcement.

“We've reported a lot of the issues to the police,” she confirmed.

Citing another incident, she recounted how a relative of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia resisted returning a government Nissan Urvan after purchasing a replacement vehicle.

“I have a situation where a brother of former Vice President Seidu Imoro picks a car and he is bold to tell us that 'well he has used the car to work and he’s bought his own, so if we want we could come for it.' So we’ve seized it,” Mensah said.

The CEO reiterated that MASLOC would not relent in reclaiming state assets, warning that all individuals in possession of government vehicles must comply or face retrieval operations.

KC | 9/11/2025 4:42:59 PM

Such news isn't a matter of concern to the NPP at all, but they will come out to spread false information about Mahama. That's what they like best.

