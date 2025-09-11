ModernGhana logo
Afadzato South MP pledges to tackle developmental challenges          

By Anthony Egbeako II Contributor
Afadjato South MP, Hon. Frank AfriyieAfadjato South MP, Hon. Frank Afriyie

The Member of Parliament for Afadzato South Constituency, Hon. Frank Afriyie, has assured his constituents that he is working tirelessly to address the developmental challenges in the area. Speaking on a local radio in his constituency on Tuesday September 9, 2025 on Lukusi Radio, Hon. Afriyie attributed the lack of development in his constituency to the negligence of the previous government.

The MP revealed that he is negotiating with various authorities and stakeholders to bring development to the area. He is lobbying for projects in key sectors to alleviate the burden on the people. Specifically, he has drawn the attention of the Energy Authorities to extend electricity to communities such as Tafi Atome Ahavorgodo, Dekpor, Aklorbortornu, and Hadzidekope.

Hon. Afriyie stated that efforts are being made to provide essential amenities like water, health facilities, and roads. He emphasized that these amenities are crucial for the development of his constituents. Additionally, he announced plans to open National Health Insurance and Electricity Company of Ghana offices at Ve-Golokuati, the district capital.

The MP promised to revive stalled and neglected projects in the constituency. He aims to catapult massive developmental activities to bring relief to his constituents. Hon. Afriyie called on his fellow MPs to emulate his approach by engaging with their constituents and executing plans to drive development.

Meanwhile, the Afadzato South District Assembly has outlined a four-year development agenda focused on enhancing the local economy. Key areas of focus include education, health, road infrastructure, job creation, agriculture, and tourism. The assembly plans to improve access roads and develop tourist sites, including the snake village at Liati Soba.

The MP, Hon. Frank Afriyie, is not the only one working on water projects in the area. Madam Angela Alorwu-Tay, the former MP, commissioned a water project for the Nyagbo Sroe community, expanding access to clean drinking water. The project, funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund, cost GH¢486,000.

"The construction of a new district hospital is also underway, aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the district. The Ve Traditional Council has expressed support for the project, and residents are eagerly awaiting its completion" He said

