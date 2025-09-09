ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Islamic Scholar Dr. Baafi gives gov't tech-based tips to tackle exam malpractice in Ghana

Education Islamic Scholar Dr. Baafi gives govt tech-based tips to tackle exam malpractice in Ghana
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

In a strong call for reform in Ghana’s education sector, Dr. Abdul-Muhsin Baafi, an Islamic scholar and Director of Leading-Edge Academy, has urged the adoption of modern technological interventions to tackle the country’s long-standing problem of examination malpractice.

In a statement copied to Modern Ghana Online and titled “Tackling Examination Malpractice in Ghana: A Technological Approach,” Dr. Baafi outlined a comprehensive roadmap that addresses the complex network of exam fraud, which he said implicates not only students, but also teachers, invigilators, and in some cases, parents.

“Examination malpractice in Ghana is a deeply entrenched issue. If we are to uphold the integrity of our educational system, we must adopt a multi-pronged strategy where technology plays a central role,” Dr. Baafi stated.

He identified common forms of malpractice, including collusion between students and invigilators, the leakage of exam papers through digital syndicates, impersonation of candidates, and weak supervision in exam halls that allows widespread cheating.

To address these challenges, Dr. Baafi proposed a three-phase technological framework covering pre-examination, examination, and post-examination measures.

Before exams, he recommended biometric authentication to eliminate impersonation, serialization of question papers to trace leaks, and a gradual shift to computer-based testing to reduce human interference. During exams, he advocated the use of artificial intelligence for live monitoring, CCTV surveillance in exam centers, signal jammers to block mobile device use, and secure encrypted platforms for digital assessments. After exams, he suggested plagiarism detection software, advanced data analytics to identify irregularities, and blockchain integration to ensure transparency and prevent result tampering.

While technology is central to his proposal, Dr. Baafi stressed that real progress requires a strong commitment from all stakeholders. “We need strong institutional will, sufficient funding, extensive staff training, and a cultural shift that promotes academic honesty,” he urged.

He concluded that Ghana’s educational future depends on decisive reforms that protect the integrity of its exams. “By embracing these technologies, Ghana can secure the future of its students and restore faith in its academic assessments,” he said.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years! Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years!

9 hours ago

Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals to September 16 Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals t...

9 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye Police detained Abronye over alleged false news against IGP — Kwesi Botchway Jnr

9 hours ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Tabitha Ayillah Gov’t must put its feet on the ground; everything is not okay in Ghana — NPP Com...

9 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP has never wished well for Ghana — Shamima Muslim

9 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP first introduced violence into Ghanaian politics through Nkrumah’s overthrow...

9 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Joshua Zaato Jebuntie MultiChoice may think Sam George doesn’t have balls to implement threatened shut...

9 hours ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly owes over GHS142 million in judgment debt alone — K...

12 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

12 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko Adams Mahama’s Family rebukes Paul Afoko over murder case remarks

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line