Islamic Scholar Dr. Baafi gives gov't tech-based tips to tackle exam malpractice in Ghana

In a strong call for reform in Ghana’s education sector, Dr. Abdul-Muhsin Baafi, an Islamic scholar and Director of Leading-Edge Academy, has urged the adoption of modern technological interventions to tackle the country’s long-standing problem of examination malpractice.

In a statement copied to Modern Ghana Online and titled “Tackling Examination Malpractice in Ghana: A Technological Approach,” Dr. Baafi outlined a comprehensive roadmap that addresses the complex network of exam fraud, which he said implicates not only students, but also teachers, invigilators, and in some cases, parents.

“Examination malpractice in Ghana is a deeply entrenched issue. If we are to uphold the integrity of our educational system, we must adopt a multi-pronged strategy where technology plays a central role,” Dr. Baafi stated.

He identified common forms of malpractice, including collusion between students and invigilators, the leakage of exam papers through digital syndicates, impersonation of candidates, and weak supervision in exam halls that allows widespread cheating.

To address these challenges, Dr. Baafi proposed a three-phase technological framework covering pre-examination, examination, and post-examination measures.

Before exams, he recommended biometric authentication to eliminate impersonation, serialization of question papers to trace leaks, and a gradual shift to computer-based testing to reduce human interference. During exams, he advocated the use of artificial intelligence for live monitoring, CCTV surveillance in exam centers, signal jammers to block mobile device use, and secure encrypted platforms for digital assessments. After exams, he suggested plagiarism detection software, advanced data analytics to identify irregularities, and blockchain integration to ensure transparency and prevent result tampering.

While technology is central to his proposal, Dr. Baafi stressed that real progress requires a strong commitment from all stakeholders. “We need strong institutional will, sufficient funding, extensive staff training, and a cultural shift that promotes academic honesty,” he urged.

He concluded that Ghana’s educational future depends on decisive reforms that protect the integrity of its exams. “By embracing these technologies, Ghana can secure the future of its students and restore faith in its academic assessments,” he said.