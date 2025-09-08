ModernGhana logo
Ghana Immigration Service repatriates 55 foreign nationals for engaging in fraudulent schemes

  Mon, 08 Sep 2025
MON, 08 SEP 2025

The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), acting on intelligence, has intercepted and repatriated 55 foreign nationals.

An official statement issued and signed by ACI Micheal Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs, GIS, said the foreign nationals were victims of alleged fraudulent schemes and lacked proper immigration documentation.

It said the operation followed a recent directive from Mr Samuel Basintale Amadu, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, instructing all Regional and Border Commanders to intensify efforts aimed at addressing issues related to cyber fraud and associated immigration irregularities.

“A swoop in a suburb of Tamale led to the rescue of 38 Burkinabes, who were reportedly linked to an alleged network marketing scheme identified as NEOLIFE. Investigations further revealed that they did not possess valid travel documents,” it added.

The statement said a second group of 17 foreign nationals, also Burkinabes, was found during a similar operation in another suburb of Tamale. Further checks indicated that they were allegedly involved in another network marketing scheme, QNET, and were similarly without valid travel documents.

All 55 individuals had since been safely repatriated, the statement said.

The Ghana Immigration Service reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Ghana's borders while ensuring the safety and lawful treatment of all foreign nationals.

GNA

