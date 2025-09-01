ModernGhana logo
Mahama removes Chief Justice Torkonoo with immediate effect

MON, 01 SEP 2025 2

President John Dramani Mahama has removed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo from office with immediate effect.

The decision, contained in a statement dated September 1 and signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, followed recommendations of a committee set up to investigate a petition seeking her removal.

“President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, from office with immediate effect.

“This follows receipt of the report of the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and recommended her removal from office,” the statement read.

The petition, filed by Daniel Ofori, was one of three lodged earlier this year.

A prima facie case was subsequently established in consultation with the Council of State, leading to the suspension of the Chief Justice on April 22 and the formation of a five-member committee to conduct the inquiry.

Briefing President Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday, September 1, Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, who chaired the committee, said while all three petitions sought the same relief, each was being assessed on its own merit.

“In respect of the first petition, we received evidence from Mr. Daniel Ofori, the first petitioner, who called 13 witnesses. Similarly, the Chief Justice, in her defence, called 12 witnesses, including expert witnesses. The Committee received about 10,000 pages of documentary evidence from both sides,” Justice Pwamang noted.

He added that although the sittings were held in-camera as required by the Constitution, the proceedings were not secret but strictly to examine the evidence and present recommendations.

“Mr President, after critical and exhaustive examination and assessment of all evidence, including the expert evidence against the provisions of the Constitution, we have without fear or favour arrived at a recommendation on the first petition,” the committee chair stated.

