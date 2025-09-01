Talensi communities protest against Cardinal Namdini Mining Company over neglect, exploitation

Residents, youth groups, and miners in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region staged a massive peaceful demonstration on August 30, 2025, against the operations of the Cardinal Namdini Mining Company.

The protest, marked by high energy and strong turnout from the youth, sought to draw attention to what the communities described as exploitation, neglect, and disregard for their welfare.

Presenting a petition on behalf of the demonstrators, Mr. Albert Landolba accused the company of causing environmental degradation, offering inadequate compensation, and failing to properly resettle residents displaced by mining activities. He further cited a lack of meaningful community engagement in decision-making, denial of employment opportunities, and poor accountability in the company’s operations.

Mr. Landolba lamented the hardships the residents have endured since mining began, including water pollution, destruction of farmland, and health complications linked to dust and toxic chemicals. He urged the company to act with transparency and accountability, stressing that “the welfare of the people must come before profit.”

The petition called on Cardinal Namdini Mining to honor its corporate social responsibility commitments by investing in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment for locals. Demonstrators also demanded the dissolution of the employment committee, the signing of a formal agreement with community leaders, a review of compensation packages, and the dismissal of certain senior staff, including Emmanuel Kofi Adusei.

A member of the mining communities, Mr. Bugre Samuel Sapak, expressed frustration over the company’s refusal to provide jobs for locals, saying that unlike other mining communities that have benefited from such companies, Talensi residents have been sidelined. “We expect the company to give back to our communities, it’s our right, the land belongs to us,” he declared.

Residents also raised concerns about worsening security in the area, claiming that the presence of the mining company had coincided with frequent robberies. “We have been attacked by robbers on a daily basis. They stop us on the roads and collect all our money, phones, and valuables,” one resident recounted.

The protest concluded with calls for dialogue between the mining company and the communities to find solutions that serve both sides. Demonstrators vowed to continue pressing for their rights until Cardinal Namdini Mining Company addresses their grievances and fulfills its obligations.