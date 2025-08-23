ModernGhana logo
Cecilia Dapaah not cleared of any wrongdoing by OSP report — Inusah Fuseini

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
Private legal practitioner and former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini
SAT, 23 AUG 2025
Private legal practitioner and former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini

Private legal practitioner and former Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has cautioned that the latest report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) does not clear former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, of possible criminal liability.

Speaking on KeyPoints on TV3 on Saturday, August 23, Mr. Fuseini stressed: “The issuance of this report does not necessarily exonerate Cecilia Dapaah from any wrongdoing. Subsequent investigations may still nail her to the crime of money laundering or corruption.”

His warning comes in the wake of the OSP’s 2025 half-year report, which disclosed that after months of investigation—supplemented by a parallel probe by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—no direct evidence of corruption had been uncovered.

The probe, which began in July 2023, focused on the huge amounts of cash discovered in Ms. Dapaah’s residence, along with frozen bank accounts and assets connected to her and her associates. While the OSP confirmed that immediate proof of corruption was lacking, it pointed to “strong signs of possible money laundering and financial structuring,” stressing that such matters fall outside its immediate prosecutorial mandate.

Mr. Fuseini underscored that this nuance is critical and warned against treating the OSP’s findings as an acquittal.

“It is premature to conclude that she has been cleared. Investigations into money laundering and related offences could still lead to her being held accountable,” he maintained.

The Cecilia Dapaah saga has remained one of the most controversial scandals in recent years, capturing national attention since 2023, when revelations about vast sums of unexplained cash in her home raised serious questions about transparency and integrity in public office.

