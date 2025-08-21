Ridge Hospital Fracas: Condemn the Chaos, Fix the System, Demand Accountability

What happened at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital should never happen in any hospital, anywhere. The disturbing scenes of confrontation in the Emergency Unit, involving Ralph St. Williams and his biker companions on one side and health workers on the other, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Let us be clear: hospitals are sanctuaries for the sick and wounded. No individual, no matter how aggrieved or frustrated, has the right to turn them into arenas of shouting, intimidation, or violence. Nurses, doctors, cleaners, and security officers are there to work under pressure, often with limited resources, to save lives. They deserve protection, respect, and peace of mind while doing so. Violence against them is intolerable and those found guilty must face the full rigour of the law.

Yet beyond the chaos lies a bigger truth we cannot ignore. The Ridge incident once again exposes two fundamental failures that we must confront as a nation. First, our healthcare system is scandalously under-resourced. And second, the conduct and attitudes of some health professionals leave much to be desired.

In Ghana, emergency care is stretched to breaking point. On a busy night, oxygen is rationed, ambulances are delayed, beds are scarce, and critical equipment is missing. Families who rush their loved ones into an ER often expect to see instant miracles, but the reality is an overworked staff juggling triage systems that decide who lives and who waits. This is not because our nurses and doctors do not care, but because the system they work in lacks the tools and numbers to match the urgency of human suffering. The anger that families feel when they are asked to wait is understandable—but it is a symptom of a system that has failed to build public confidence by resourcing its own frontline.

This failure, however, cannot excuse what we saw at Ridge. Ralph and his companions must admit that their rowdy behaviour was unnecessary and harmful. A sincere apology, followed by accountability in court if the evidence warrants it, would set the right tone. But government must also admit its share of guilt: by underfunding emergency response, neglecting basic equipment, and leaving caregivers at the mercy of desperate relatives, it has turned our hospitals into flashpoints waiting for eruption.

Equally important is the attitude of the professionals themselves. Too often, patients encounter health workers whose conduct is far from professional. It is common knowledge that in some government hospitals, night nurses are caught sleeping on duty, absent without leave, or treating patients as if care were a favour instead of a sacred duty. We hear stories of professionals who arrive late for shifts, show little compassion, or communicate so poorly that families feel abandoned and disrespected. And when tragedy follows, it is usually written off as “God’s will” rather than negligence.

This is unacceptable. If you lack the compassion, respect, and empathy to care for people at their most vulnerable, you have no business wearing the uniform of a nurse or doctor. The zeal with which health workers strike for allowances, demonstrate for salaries, or demand better conditions must be the same zeal with which they save lives, fight for better equipment, and uphold the dignity of the profession. In private hospitals, patients often report a different experience: cleaner facilities, more attentive staff, and better communication. That sharp contrast with government facilities should shame us into action.

Communication, in particular, is a major weak point. Families are rarely updated, explanations are hurried, and protocols are hardly explained in plain language. This silence creates suspicion, and suspicion quickly becomes anger. If health workers were trained and mandated to explain the simplest things—what triage means, why a patient is being monitored instead of rushed into treatment, what the next steps are—then most of these altercations would never happen.

The Ridge fracas should, therefore, be a turning point. It should force us into a national conversation, not just about punishing misbehaving relatives, but about retooling our emergency healthcare, reviewing the performance of health professionals, and setting clear lines of accountability. No nurse or doctor should fear violence at work. No patient should fear neglect in their hour of need. Both truths can and must coexist.

Ghana must decide what premium it places on human life. If we continue to run hospitals that lack basic resuscitation kits, functioning scanners, or even enough trained staff on a night shift, then we are saying, in effect, that the lives of ordinary citizens are not worth much. If we allow negligent professionals to go unchecked while hounding only those who misbehave in frustration, then we are sending the message that accountability is for the public, not for the system.

Let us condemn the Ridge Hospital chaos without hesitation. But let us also admit that it happened in part because our health system is failing both caregivers and patients. The solution is not finger-pointing alone, but a deliberate revolution: retooling emergency rooms, enforcing professional discipline, improving communication, and above all, putting human life at the centre of every decision.

Anything less, and we will be back here again—watching another tragic video, hearing another angry crowd, and burying another needless victim.