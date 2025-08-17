When Prophecy Meets Politics: Ghana’s New Religious Dilemma

Ghana is a deeply religious country. Walk through any town, listen to the airwaves, or observe public gatherings and you will encounter religion woven into everyday life.

Pastors, imams, and prophets hold huge social influence. In such a climate, it is unsurprising that prophecy, often dramatic predictions about national events, has become a matter of public concern.

Recently, the Presidency sparked debate by asking religious leaders to submit particularly sensitive prophecies to the Office of the Presidential Envoy on Inter-faith and Ecumenical Relations for review.

The government insists this is not an attack on religious freedom but a safeguard against public panic and misinformation. Already, more than 200 prophecies have been received, though officials admit that most are “insubstantial”, with perhaps only a handful carrying serious weight.

The development raises important questions: can prophecy really be reviewed? And if so, how?

The question came up when Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, described the initiative as “nonsense” during a Metro TV Good Morning Ghana program. In response, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of the Office of the Presidential Envoy on Inter-faith and Ecumenical Relations, defended it on the station’s Good Afternoon Ghana program, arguing that it was a responsible way of addressing sensitive prophecies that could cause public panic.

For Kwesi Pratt, however, prophecy itself has no truth, cannot be “reviewed,” and therefore does not warrant government attention.

Prophecy in the public space

Traditionally, prophecy in Ghanaian Christianity and African traditional religions is treated as sacred, a message believed to be from God or the ancestors. By nature, it resists proof or disproof. Faith does not lend itself to scientific testing.

But in Ghana, prophecies are not confined to churches or shrines. They spill into the public square.

A prophecy that the President will die, or that a plane will crash, can travel instantly on social media, stoking fear and even destabilising the country. In 2019, the Inspector-General of Police warned prophets against sensational predictions that created public alarm, especially around New Year.

In such a setting, the state faces a dilemma: how to protect freedom of religion while safeguarding national security.

What “review” really means

When the Presidency speaks of “reviewing” prophecies, it does not mean proving or disproving divine inspiration. That would be impossible. Instead, it is about assessing content and impact.

Reviewing a prophecy may begin with looking at its content. General calls to prayer or moral living are unlikely to cause alarm, but specific predictions such as the death of a national leader or the crash of a military aircraft carry greater consequences.

Another element is credibility. If the prophecy comes from a religious leader with accountability, oversight, and a respected record, it may be treated differently from one made by someone known mainly for sensational or failed predictions.

The likely consequences of making a prophecy public also matter. A claim that sparks fear, panic, or unrest clearly requires closer scrutiny than one that encourages unity or hope.

Sometimes, prophecies may overlap with real risks already known to experts. For example, if a prophecy warns of a bridge collapsing, engineers could be consulted to see if structural problems are indeed present. While such a prophecy may not be “provable,” its content may still intersect with genuine safety concerns.

Finally, the government can classify prophecies according to their nature. Some are harmless and can circulate freely. Others are sensitive and may be better handled privately. A few may be clearly irresponsible or alarmist, and these could be flagged as potentially harmful disinformation.

This is not theology. It is governance. The aim is not to question whether God has spoken, but to manage the effects of what is said in His name.

The mushrooming of churches

The fact that the government now feels compelled to review prophecies is itself a signal of a deeper national challenge: the uncontrolled mushrooming of churches.

In Ghana today, almost anyone with a microphone, a Bible, and charisma can establish a church. Many of these churches operate without meaningful regulation or accountability. With so many voices competing for followers, sensationalism becomes a tool of survival. Prophecy, especially dramatic predictions of death and disaster, has become part of the competition.

What we are witnessing is not only prophecy as a spiritual practice, but prophecy as an industry. It attracts attention, generates headlines, fills auditoriums, and in some cases, drives donations. The more shocking the claim, the more visibility the prophet receives. As my very good friend put it, ‘It is business’.

This prophecy industry undermines public trust. Ordinary believers find it increasingly difficult to distinguish between genuine spiritual guidance and manipulation. The moral credibility of Christianity in Ghana, once a source of unity and ethical grounding, is slowly being eroded by the flood of untested voices.

The mushrooming of churches also places pressure on governance. When prophecy is used carelessly in the public space, predicting the deaths of presidents or forecasting violence around elections, it ceases to be merely a matter of faith.

In a tense political climate, such pronouncements can be dangerous. It becomes a national security concern. The recent helicopter tragedy, coupled with claims that it had been prophesied, intensified debate.

The state’s intervention is therefore less about silencing faith and more about promoting responsibility in public religious communication. The government’s move is not the cause of the problem, but a symptom of a deeper malaise.

The risks of oversight

The move has drawn criticism from some clergy who see it as overreach. They worry that any form of government review could slide into censorship or state control of religion. Even if today’s intentions are good, tomorrow’s government might misuse the process to silence critical voices.

There is also the problem of trust. Who decides whether a prophecy is “credible”? On what basis? Without transparent criteria, suspicion of bias will always linger, especially in a country where politics and religion often intertwine.

Striking the right balance

The challenge is to find a middle path between freedom and order. Respect for religious freedom must remain non-negotiable. Prophets and religious leaders must be free to minister to their followers without intimidation. At the same time, government has a responsibility to protect society from words that could cause mass fear or unrest.

This means that the state should not attempt to assess the “truth” of prophecies, but rather their social consequences. Prophecies that are likely to cause widespread panic, or that could undermine national security, may legitimately be managed with caution.

For the system to work, however, transparency is vital. The office handling such submissions must publish clear criteria for what makes a prophecy “sensitive” and how such prophecies will be treated. Without openness, suspicion of bias will only grow.

Religious bodies themselves also have a duty. They must teach their leaders that prophecy is meant to build up, not frighten, the community. This calls for a culture of responsibility within the faith sector, where prophets see themselves as shepherds of peace, not merchants of fear.

Finally, the process should not be one of policing alone, but of dialogue. Government, religious leaders, and civil society must come together to discuss how best to handle the intersection of prophecy and public life. Only then can trust be maintained.

Testing the spirits, guarding the nation

As pointed out by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah on the Metro TV program, the Bible itself advises that “Do not treat prophecies with contempt, but test them all; hold on to what is good” (1 Thessalonians 5:20-21). In that sense, the idea of reviewing prophecies is not alien to faith traditions. Testing, weighing, and discerning have always been part of spiritual practice. What is new is the attempt to translate that principle into governance.

Can prophecy be reviewed? Not in the sense of measuring divine truth. But it can be examined for its potential effects on society. This must be the paramount aim of any review – the social and national security implications of prophecies.

Done with humility, transparency, and respect for freedom, such a process can help safeguard the nation without silencing the voice of faith. Done poorly, it risks eroding trust and opening the door to censorship.

The task before Ghana is delicate: to honour the spiritual life of its people while ensuring that religion builds, rather than unsettles the national fabric. Prophets and politicians alike must tread carefully. For in a country where faith and politics are so deeply intertwined, responsibility in both spheres is not a choice. It is a necessity.

So, while Kwesi Pratt may dismiss prophecy itself or its review as “nonsense,” the truth is that in Ghana, prophecy is too powerful to ignore. Reviewing it can indeed be done, not to prove whether God has spoken, but to manage the very real ways such claims shape society.

Dr Moses Deyegbe Kuvoame is an Associate Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway. He is a member of the NDC Nordic Chapter Policy Group.