Reinstate suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo without delay — Bar Council of England to Mahama

The Bar Council of England and Wales, together with the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to immediately reinstate the suspended Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

The legal bodies say the embattled Chief Justice’s suspension on April 22, undermines judicial independence and breaches the country's constitutional provisions.

The organisations in a statement dated August 14, indicated that Justice Torkonoo, who was appointed Chief Justice on June 12, 2023, by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has already challenged her suspension at the ECOWAS Court after raising issues of procedural fairness and constitutional safeguards in earlier domestic proceedings.

They cited Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which restricts the removal of superior court judges to cases of stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or inability to perform their duties due to infirmity.

They further criticised the probing committee’s decision to allow petitioners to use witnesses instead of personal appearances and the alleged mistreatment of her legal representatives at disciplinary hearings.

“With pressing concern, we therefore call upon the President of Ghana and the Executive government of Ghana to immediately and without delay, reinstate the Chief Justice of Ghana to her office,” the statement said.

“This is consistent with both the hitherto strong attachment to the rule of law demonstrated by Ghana and also, the constitutional duties incumbent upon them,” it added.