ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prospective View for Traditional Medicine, Science, and Innovation in Ghana

Feature Article Prospective View for Traditional Medicine, Science, and Innovation in Ghana
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

Traditional medicine in Ghana, rooted in centuries of indigenous knowledge and cultural practices, continues to play a significant role in the country’s healthcare system. With over 70% of the population reportedly relying on traditional remedies for primary healthcare, there is a growing interest in integrating traditional medicine with modern science and innovation to improve health outcomes, preserve cultural heritage, and drive economic development.

Scientific Validation and Research
Institutional Support: Research institutions such as the Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR), KNUST, and Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research are leading efforts to scientifically investigate the efficacy and safety of traditional medicines.

Evidence-Based Approach: There is a strong push toward conducting phytochemical analysis, toxicology studies, and clinical trials to validate traditional remedies and ensure they meet international standards.

Innovation Hubs: Collaboration between universities and innovation hubs is expected to lead to the development of new herbal formulations and natural products targeting diseases like malaria, diabetes, and hypertension.

Policy and Regulatory Framework
Strengthening Governance: The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) continue to streamline the registration, licensing, and monitoring of traditional medicine practitioners and products.

National Policy Integration: Ghana's health policies increasingly recognize the importance of traditional medicine. Future health plans are expected to include integrated service delivery, allowing patients access to both orthodox and traditional treatments.

WHO Collaboration: Ghana aligns with the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2014-2024) promoting the safe and effective integration of traditional medicine into national healthcare systems.

Education and Capacity Building
Academic Programs: Institutions such as KNUST offer degree programs in Herbal Medicine, training a new generation of scientifically oriented practitioners.

Practitioner Training: Government and NGOs are supporting training programs for traditional healers, focusing on hygiene, record-keeping, dosage standardization, and ethical practices.

Youth Involvement: Increasing efforts are being made to involve young people in preserving and innovating traditional medicine through formal education and mentorship programs.

Technological Advancement and Innovation

Digital Platforms: Ghana is likely to see the development of digital databases and mobile apps to document and disseminate indigenous medical knowledge.

AI & Biotechnology: There is potential for applying AI, genomic tools, and biotechnology in drug discovery from traditional medicinal plants.

Product Development: With modern extraction and formulation technologies, Ghanaian herbal products are being refined into capsules, teas, ointments, and syrups for local and international markets.

Economic Opportunities and Industrialization

Job Creation: The growth of the herbal medicine industry can create employment across agriculture, processing, packaging, distribution, and retail.

Export Potential: With quality control improvements, Ghanaian herbal products could become competitive in international markets, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Value Chain Development: Supporting local cultivation and processing of medicinal plants can reduce import dependency and increase local value addition.

Community and Cultural Sustainability
Preservation of Indigenous Knowledge: Documenting and protecting the intellectual property of traditional knowledge is a key focus, ensuring that healers and communities benefit from commercialization.

Healer Recognition: Traditional healers are being more formally recognized and included in healthcare delivery, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Challenges to Address
Standardization Issues: Variability in preparation and dosage remains a major hurdle.

Limited Research Funding: More investment is needed to support rigorous scientific research and product development.

Public Perception and Trust: Despite widespread use, skepticism still exists toward traditional remedies, especially among urban populations and healthcare professionals.

Conclusion
The future of traditional medicine, science, and innovation in Ghana is promising. With the right investment, research, and policy support, Ghana can harness its rich indigenous knowledge to improve health outcomes, promote sustainable economic development, and become a regional leader in evidence-based traditional medicine. Strategic collaboration between government, academia, industry, and local communities will be critical in realizing this vision.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical /Science Communicator
[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 13 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (13)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

State funeral: ‘Let’s move in the direction of peace’ — Mahama on August 6 helicopter crash State funeral: ‘Let’s move in the direction of peace’ — Mahama on August 6 helic...

2 hours ago

Naval Lieutenant Awura Adjoa Kumi-Kyere, wife of the late Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu “How do I carry on alone from here” – Flying Officer Ampadu’s wife pays tribute

2 hours ago

The late Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed ‘While we love him, Allah loves him more’ — Family of Dr Murtala Mohammed pays e...

2 hours ago

The widow of the late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed 'I shared my husband with family, friends and the President' — Dr Murtala Mohamm...

2 hours ago

Late Samuel Aboagyes wife recalls late husband’s final words before helicopter crash Late Samuel Aboagye's wife recalls late husband’s final words before helicopter ...

2 hours ago

The wife of the late Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah “Shame on you, death, you have not won” – Sergeant Ernest Addo's wife

2 hours ago

“Boss, it is so difficult to accept that you are no more – Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi pays tribute “Boss, it is so difficult to accept that you are no more" – Deputy Defence Minis...

2 hours ago

The family of the late Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah Omane Boamah was a strategist, his commitment to Ghana unmatched - Family

2 hours ago

‘We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright’ — Omane Boamah’s Children pay tribute ‘We thought you’d live forever because your life was so bright’ — Omane Boamah’s...

3 hours ago

Now I know why our fresh baby was holding you back from returning to Ghana with her illness – Anala’s wife pays tribute to husband Now I know why our fresh baby was holding you back from returning to Ghana with ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line