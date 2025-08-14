ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: Don’t chase mourners with your microphones to speak at state funeral – Stan Dogbe to journalists

  Thu, 14 Aug 2025
Deputy Chief of Staff, Stanislav Xoese DogbeDeputy Chief of Staff, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe

Deputy Chief of Staff, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, has called on journalists and invited guests to maintain the highest standards of respect and decorum during the state funeral for the eight victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

At a media briefing on Thursday, August 14, Mr. Dogbe outlined arrangements for the solemn ceremony scheduled for Friday, August 15, stressing that the event should be marked by dignity and restraint.

He specifically cautioned media professionals, particularly those authorised to enter the inner perimeter, against engaging in disruptive or intrusive behaviour.

“Reporters and others are not going to be at the inner parameters except photographers and video camera operators. We expect that we will all comport ourselves, and we will respect the guidelines.

“We do not want to see tomorrow [Friday] anybody holding a phone or a monopod and struggling to chase people, chase mourners as they are coming in sit down. We expect a very high level of decorum and solemnity,” Mr. Dogbe stated.

The Deputy Chief of Staff underscored that the funeral’s sensitive nature required careful observance of protocol and an atmosphere befitting the memory of the departed.

Two of the crash victims—Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed—were laid to rest on August 10.

The remaining six, Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, will be buried during Friday’s ceremony at the Black Star Square.

