GOIL PLC supports Lakeside MTTD

GOIL PLC, an oil marketing giant, has donated office essentials to the Lakeside Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Division of the Ghana Police Service as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

Mr Robert Kyere, GOIL Head of Corporate Affairs, who presented the items on behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff, said GOIL remains committed to investing in communities and supporting institutions that promote safety, development, and national progress.

He described the Ghana Police Service as a longstanding and reliable partner to both individuals and corporate organisations like GOIL.

Mr Kyere noted that the donation was a gesture of appreciation for the invaluable role the police play in maintaining safety and order in the community.

ASP Mrs Christiana Adjie Bafour, who received the donation on behalf of the MTTD Lakeside Division, expressed gratitude to GOIL for its generosity.

She commended GOIL, the foremost indigenous oil marketing company, for acknowledging the hard work of the police.

ASP Mrs Bafour encouraged the public to continue supporting GOIL, reminding Ghanaians that “GOIL belongs to Ghana.”

Present at the ceremony were the senior business development manager of GOIL, Dr Moli Kamil, and other MTTD personnel from the division.

Meanwhile, Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, has disclosed that GOIL PLC is set to roll out a strategic mechanism to place it at the centre of digital innovation and green energy technologies with the adoption of ambitious innovations to revolutionise fuel retailing in Ghana.

Mr Bawa stated during a strategic meeting with dealers from the South, South-East, and Tema operational zones of the company that the final engagement was in a nationwide stakeholder tour covering all operational zones.

Speaking to the Modern Ghana News on the fringes of the strategic meeting at Takoradi, Mr Bawa explained that central to this innovation is the GOIL Fuel Management System, a cutting-edge technological tool being implemented across its service stations.

He said the system will give dealers access to real-time inventory monitoring, stock level optimisation, and the reduction of inefficiencies, thereby improving transparency and customer satisfaction.

“We are delivering smart, data-driven energy solutions, not just selling fuel,” Mr Bawa said. “Innovation is how we’ll stay competitive and relevant in a rapidly changing world,” the GOIL PLC MD stated.

Looking ahead, Mr Bawa said GOIL is closely monitoring the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ghana and is initiating plans to install EV charging ports at select stations.

Mr Bawa confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to inform EV infrastructure planning.

“GOIL will not wait for the future to arrive; we are building it now,” he stressed. “Our vision is to be at the forefront of Ghana’s shift to sustainable energy by making our network EV-ready.”

The GOIL CEO further noted that the company is rolling out an upgrade at over 270 service stations, designed not only to improve aesthetics and service delivery but also to integrate smart technology and future capabilities.

The GOIL MD also called on the government for continued support in the fair and timely allocation of laycans, essential permits that enable petroleum imports.

This, he said, will help GOIL import competitively and stabilise fuel supply and prices nationwide.

The Group CEO hinted that all the moves are anchored in five strategic pillars: delivering premium customer experience, ensuring product availability, deepening dealer partnerships, building trust as a national brand, and driving innovation.

Mr Bawa noted, “Our brand was built on trust, but it will grow on innovation. GOIL is not just keeping up; we’re setting the pace for energy transformation in Ghana.”