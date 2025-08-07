Presidency holds flower laying ceremony for 8 victims of helicopter crash

The Presidency on Thursday, August 7, 2025, hosted a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Ceremonial Gardens of Jubilee House to honour the eight Ghanaians who perished in Wednesday’s devastating military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The ceremony formed part of a three-day period of national mourning declared by the government to pay tribute to the deceased, among them two high-ranking cabinet members—Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed—as well as senior security personnel and prominent figures of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The symbolic ceremony brought together President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, members of the Council of State, bereaved families, senior government officials, security agencies, and hundreds of mourners from across the country. Wreaths were laid in a powerful show of national grief and unity.

The national mourning, which began on Thursday, will continue through Saturday, August 9. It will conclude with an “Evening of Reflections and Memorials” at the Forecourt of the State House. Government sources say full details of the state funeral and burial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

The helicopter tragedy, described by many as one of the darkest moments in Ghana’s recent history, has plunged the nation into mourning. Killed in the crash were:

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah , Minister for Defence

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed , Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed , Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr. Samuel Sarpong , NDC National Vice Chairman

Samuel Aboagye , former parliamentary candidate

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala , Ghana Air Force

Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu , Ghana Air Force

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Ghana Air Force

As the country reels from the loss, tributes have continued to pour in from across the political divide, civil society, and the international community, celebrating the service, dedication, and sacrifice of the victims.