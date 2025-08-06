Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

A joint military and police anti-illegal mining task force in the Bono Region has shut down a notorious galamsey settlement known as Operator, located near Banda-Boase in the Banda District.

The operation, carried out on Sunday, lasted more than ten hours and involved the burning of structures housing over 2,000 illegal miners.

During the operation, authorities seized 11 excavators, 16 motorbikes, and several tricycles from the miners. Numerous changfang machines were also destroyed along the Tain River in a bid to halt the ongoing environmental destruction caused by illegal mining. In total, 31 illegal miners were arrested and are expected to be arraigned before court.

Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa, who sanctioned the operation, said the effort would not be a one-off intervention but part of a weekly campaign to sustain the crackdown on illegal mining.

He indicated that a comprehensive report on the operation and the region's illegal mining activities would be submitted to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for further action. The Minister praised the commitment of the military and police officers involved and urged illegal miners to vacate forest areas for their own safety.

“We are resetting this country and His Excellency the President is very serious about this galamsey activity. We the Ministers and Regional Ministers have resolved to fight against,” he said.

Illegal mining has had devastating effects on the Bono Region, particularly in the Banda District. The widespread environmental degradation has led to severe deforestation and water pollution. The Tain River, a vital water source for communities along its banks, has turned milky brown due to the direct dumping of chemicals, posing a significant threat to the Bui Dam—one of Ghana's key hydroelectric power plants.

In addition to environmental damage, the illegal activities have destroyed numerous cashew farms. Cashew production, a major economic activity in the region, is now under threat. Many farmers, facing economic hardship, have been forced to lease their lands to illegal miners, resulting in loss of income and livelihoods.

The destruction has also impacted the local economy. With polluted water bodies and ruined farmland, many residents—particularly farmers and agricultural aggregators—have lost their primary sources of income. This has led to increased poverty and food insecurity in the region.

The most alarming consequence, however, is the health risk. The use of dangerous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide in gold extraction continues to pose serious health threats to nearby communities.

In response to these challenges, the Bono Regional Minister has pledged to intensify actions against illegal mining operators, stressing the urgent need to protect the environment, local livelihoods, and the integrity of the Bui Dam.

Stakeholders, including cashew farmers and industry experts, are calling on the government to enforce mining regulations strictly and support sustainable agricultural practices. They stress the importance of protecting both the cashew sector and the environment to secure the future of farming communities.