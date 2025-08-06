ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

By Imoro T Ayibani II Contributor
Mining Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region
WED, 06 AUG 2025

A joint military and police anti-illegal mining task force in the Bono Region has shut down a notorious galamsey settlement known as Operator, located near Banda-Boase in the Banda District.

The operation, carried out on Sunday, lasted more than ten hours and involved the burning of structures housing over 2,000 illegal miners.

During the operation, authorities seized 11 excavators, 16 motorbikes, and several tricycles from the miners. Numerous changfang machines were also destroyed along the Tain River in a bid to halt the ongoing environmental destruction caused by illegal mining. In total, 31 illegal miners were arrested and are expected to be arraigned before court.

Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa, who sanctioned the operation, said the effort would not be a one-off intervention but part of a weekly campaign to sustain the crackdown on illegal mining.

He indicated that a comprehensive report on the operation and the region's illegal mining activities would be submitted to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for further action. The Minister praised the commitment of the military and police officers involved and urged illegal miners to vacate forest areas for their own safety.

“We are resetting this country and His Excellency the President is very serious about this galamsey activity. We the Ministers and Regional Ministers have resolved to fight against,” he said.

Illegal mining has had devastating effects on the Bono Region, particularly in the Banda District. The widespread environmental degradation has led to severe deforestation and water pollution. The Tain River, a vital water source for communities along its banks, has turned milky brown due to the direct dumping of chemicals, posing a significant threat to the Bui Dam—one of Ghana's key hydroelectric power plants.

In addition to environmental damage, the illegal activities have destroyed numerous cashew farms. Cashew production, a major economic activity in the region, is now under threat. Many farmers, facing economic hardship, have been forced to lease their lands to illegal miners, resulting in loss of income and livelihoods.

The destruction has also impacted the local economy. With polluted water bodies and ruined farmland, many residents—particularly farmers and agricultural aggregators—have lost their primary sources of income. This has led to increased poverty and food insecurity in the region.

The most alarming consequence, however, is the health risk. The use of dangerous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide in gold extraction continues to pose serious health threats to nearby communities.

In response to these challenges, the Bono Regional Minister has pledged to intensify actions against illegal mining operators, stressing the urgent need to protect the environment, local livelihoods, and the integrity of the Bui Dam.

Stakeholders, including cashew farmers and industry experts, are calling on the government to enforce mining regulations strictly and support sustainable agricultural practices. They stress the importance of protecting both the cashew sector and the environment to secure the future of farming communities.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably Helicopter crash: President Mahama weeps uncontrollably

56 minutes ago

President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kills eight President Mahama declares 3-days of national mourning after helicopter crash kil...

1 hour ago

Huge intellects, Im still shaking — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, six others "Huge intellects, I'm still shaking" — Edudzi Tameklo mourns Omane Boamah, Murta...

1 hour ago

Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region Military-Police task force shuts down illegal mining village in Bono Region

1 hour ago

Bodies of the 8 victims recovered from the accident scene Photos: How bodies of Dr. Omane, Dr. Murtala, six others were recovered from hel...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash Akufo-Addo, Bawumia mourn 8 lost lives in tragic helicopter crash

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line