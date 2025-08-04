ModernGhana logo
Covenant Presby School Dzorwulu celebrates 18th graduation with commitment to holistic education

By Joseph Kobla Wemakor || Contributor
MON, 04 AUG 2025

The forecourt of Covenant Presby School in Dzorwulu, Accra, came alive with excitement and pride as the institution marked its 18th Graduation and Awards Ceremony on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Held under the theme "Providing Holistic Education to Children: the Hope for National Development," the celebration honored the achievements of 30 kindergarten pupils advancing to primary school and 21 Junior High School (JHS) students who successfully completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The event also recognized exceptional students, dedicated staff, and supportive parents, whose combined efforts continue to shape the school’s legacy of excellence.

The ceremony was chaired by Madam Yvonne Oppong-Ayisi, Acting Head of Syndications and Capital Markets at Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), who set an inspiring tone with her keynote address.

Sharing a childhood memory about a teacher’s witty response to her question on Friday homework, she underscored the value of curiosity.

“Asking good questions is just as important as giving good answers,” she said, highlighting how holistic education nurtures not only academic skills but also critical thinking, empathy, and character.

She encouraged the graduates to step forward confidently as future leaders, thinkers, and dreamers. "You are already a success, and the nation is blessed to have you as its future," she concluded.

Headmistress Mrs. Evelyn Amoamah Antwi, in her welcome address, emphasized the school’s grounding in Presbyterian values, developing the “head, heart, and hands.”

She proudly announced a 100% pass rate in the 2024 BECE, with 88% of students earning distinction and gaining admission into prestigious senior high schools across the country.

She also celebrated the achievements of 2024 graduate Master Frederick Lokko, winner of the Literacy Challenge by Channel One TV and Citi FM, who is currently studying science at St. Augustine’s College.

Mrs. Antwi encouraged parents to enrol their children in this year’s edition of the competition and in the school’s Read to Grow literacy initiative in partnership with Girls Education Initiative Ghana (GEIG).

Delivering the guest address, Madam Judith Amoateng Ennin, Director of Education for the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, described holistic education as essential for cultivating not only academic excellence but also moral integrity, emotional resilience, and social responsibility.

"Our children are the ones who will drive innovation, lead with integrity, and build a just, inclusive, and sustainable society," she stated.

She encouraged the graduates to face challenges with courage and to view education as a lifelong journey. To parents and teachers, she offered heartfelt thanks, calling them the “foundation” and “heart and soul” of the students’ success.

The ceremony showcased the accomplishments of students across all departments. The JHS Class of 2025 excelled, with Yebowro Edudzi Yaw winning top subject awards in Mathematics, Science, Career Technology, and Computing, ultimately earning the title of Overall Best Student 2025.

Other subject award winners included:

  • Jeremy Oppong – Social Studies
  • Cedric Agboka – English Language
  • Obaa Yaa Acheampong – Ghanaian Language (Twi)
  • Akosua Baah Asare – Religious and Moral Education
  • Messiah Akumia – French Language
  • Yebowro Selikem – Creative Arts

Academic excellence awards were also presented across various grade levels:

  • JHS Basic 8: Danquah Sarah Nhyira – Overall Best Student
  • JHS Basic 7: Mandor Komla Jnr Philip – Overall Best Student
  • Upper Primary Basic 6: Rhule Justice Ayeyi – Overall Best Student
  • Basic 5: Nkrumah Kira Akesi – Overall Best Student
  • Basic 4: Asiedu-Farkye Prince Yeboah – Overall Best Student
  • Lower Primary Basic 3: Obeng Mildred Aseda Afriyie – Overall Best Student
  • Basic 2: Mubarak Iddris Ejora – Overall Best Student
  • Basic 1A: Addabor Nana Adoma – Overall Best Student
  • Basic 1B: Offei Ohene Jennifer – Overall Best Student
  • Preschool KG2: Nuvlo Elikem – Overall Best Student

In extracurricular achievements, Mister Brani Jenkins (Basic 4) received the Taekwondo Award, while Nsoh Ibrahim Najat(Basic 7) was recognized for excellence in Cadet activities.

The school also took time to celebrate its dedicated staff:

  • Best Teacher, JHS – Shadrach Osei Boateng
  • Best Teacher, Primary – Theresa Dede Tei
  • Best Teacher, Preschool – Abigail Ashalley
  • Best Teacher, Extracurricular Activities – John Essel Amoah
  • Best Administrative Staff – Solomon Tweneboah Prempeh

Additional commendations were given to staff members Jacob Bright Owusu, Foster Asare, Nuetey Daniel, Samuel Opoku, and Patience Naoh for their outstanding commitment and service.

In her closing remarks, Madam Oppong-Ayisi offered encouragement and humour, reminding graduates that true success lies not just in academic performance, but in kindness, curiosity, and resilience. “Success is not just about being first in class, it’s about being kind, staying curious, and never giving up,” she said, sharing with laughter that she once hid a report card as a child.

She urged the graduates to dream boldly to become doctors, teachers, engineers, artists, or even presidents. “Greatness begins with belief,” she concluded.

The event ended on a high note with performances from students, leaving the audience inspired and hopeful.

Covenant Presby School Dzorwulu reaffirmed its commitment to holistic education cultivating not just scholars, but compassionate, resilient, and visionary citizens.

As Mrs. Antwi aptly put it in her farewell to the graduates: “Go out there and shine like the stars, lifting the flag of our dear school high.”

