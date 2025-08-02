Gov't re-introduces "By the Fire Side" storytelling series

ModernGhana logo
The National Folklore Board (NFB) has reintroduced the “By the Fire Side” storytelling series to preserve Ghana's cultural heritage and promote oral traditions.

The monthly series, launched at the NFB office in Cantonments, Accra, will be held on the second Friday of every month and feature stories from Ghana's diverse regions, told in local languages to reflect the country's cultural and linguistic richness.

In a speech read on behalf, Madam Dzifa Ablah Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, described storytelling as a “living library” and a vital tool for education and moral instruction.

“We cannot allow a very important intangible cultural heritage to go down, as it serves in safeguarding our society’s identity, fostering social cohesion, and promoting economic growth,” she said.

The Minister said the initiative would help children learn firsthand cultural practices that support socialisation.

“From Ananse stories in the South to epic histories from the Savannah, from Ewe, Dagbani and Ga oral traditions to the symbolism of Kente and Adinkra, showcasing the depth and breadth of Ghanaian creativity,” she added.

Madam Gomashie said the programme formed part of the government's “Black Star Experience,” initiated by President John Mahama to boost cultural tourism.

82202534139-1j041p5ccw-social-storytelling-launch-2-1024x617

82202534140-8dt2wjivuq-social-storytelling-launch-2-1024x617

Mrs Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director of the NFB, said the Board was established to preserve Ghana's intangible cultural heritage.

She explained that the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690), mandates the Board to protect expressions of folklore and ensure proper documentation, use, and promotion.

“Since our establishment, we have organised various activities to disseminate information on folklore and assisted in the administration and monitoring of its use,” she said.

These include World Folklore Day celebrations, Folklore Fun Day events, and the formation of folklore clubs in basic schools.

She called on parents and the public to embrace the initiative, which aims to reconnect the younger generation with Ghana's storytelling traditions.

GNA

