Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity

In a powerful demonstration of empathy and international solidarity, the Government of Ghana has donated 40 metric tons of Ghanaian-made cocoa products to the people of Palestine, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.

President John Dramani Mahama announced the donation on August 1, describing it as a heartfelt contribution from Ghanaians to the civilians affected by the escalating conflict.

“The images and stories emerging from Gaza, particularly the suffering of innocent civilians, are heartbreaking. In this regard, the government of Ghana is pleased to extend a humanitarian donation of about 40 metric tons of Premier Ghana-made chocolate and cocoa-based products under the distinguished Golden Tree brand to the people of the state of Palestine,” he stated.

President Mahama explained that the cocoa-based products represent more than just nourishment—they embody the generosity of the Ghanaian people and serve as a reminder of the country’s abundant natural wealth. The products, he said, would provide much-needed sustenance to malnourished mothers and children caught in the crisis.

He also used the occasion to reaffirm Ghana’s longstanding support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, once again backing a two-state solution and urging parties on all sides to choose dialogue over violence.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Palestinian people, Ambassador Abdalfatah Al-Sattari expressed deep gratitude for Ghana’s gesture, calling it both symbolic and life-affirming in the face of extreme suffering.

“If this chocolate arrives in Gaza—and it will arrive—and our people only see the chocolate, you cannot imagine how happy they will be, and you can’t imagine how much more than happy they will be when they eat,” he said.

The Ambassador described the dire conditions Palestinians have endured for years, noting that the last two years in particular have been marked by starvation and increasing hardship due to aid blockades and intensifying hostilities with Israel.

“I know my people in Gaza and the West Bank, and I know the suffering and pain they are going through for a long time,” he added.

He also took a moment to thank other international partners such as Egypt and France for their continued advocacy for a two-state solution, reinforcing the broader call for peace in the region.

The symbolic donation ceremony was attended by top government officials, diplomats, and humanitarian representatives, all underscoring the significance of the moment.

President Mahama closed with a message of unwavering solidarity:

“To our brothers and sisters in Palestine, know that you do not walk alone. Ghana stands with you. May peace prevail.”

Ambassador Al-Sattari reiterated that the blockade of aid had left Gaza residents in dire need, making Ghana’s gesture not only timely but deeply meaningful.