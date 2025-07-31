Hon. Sukparu’s Legacy Journey Continues as he Officially Becomes Deputy Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations

Today, July 31, 2025, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu got sworn in by President Mahama as the Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations.

This was after Parliament adopted the report of the Appointments Committee to approve Hon. Sukparu and three other nominees as Deputy Ministers. The Committee by consensus recommended to the House for the approval of the nominees after it found all of them competent and suitable.

Hon Sukparu’s swearing in is an excitement to many including his colleague legislators, party grassroot, student leaders, and in particular his constituents. The commendations from his colleague MP’s at his vetting is a testament to the fact that President Mahama has chosen a young leader determined to leave a legacy for many to follow.

Hon. Sukparu did not come out of the womb with a silver spoon in his mouth. His rise to fame is primarily sourced from his sustained determination to be great and empower communities for sustainable development.

From Buoti in the northeastern part of the Sissala West District, life has not always being kind to majority of inhabitants. For instance, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in a multidimensional poverty fact sheet for Sissala West based on the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) indicated that 32.3% of people in Sissala West are Multidimensionally poor with its intensity at 46.1%.

The report proceeded to add that Sissala West is placed 180th out of the 261 districts in terms of the percentage of population living in multidimensional poor households. Again, Sissala West is most deprived in the areas of improved toilet facilities (93.5%), housing (89%), and school lag (43.7%).

It is not surprising that the MP and now also a minister has to trek over one hour to access basic education at Sorbelle because his home town was then without a school . If at this current times, school lag is 43.7%, imagine the hustle people in his age must have gone through to access formal education many years back.

Despite these set backs that could force any vibrant healthy young boy or girl to complain of paralysis as an excuse to avoid the lengthy trek, the MP never gave up. He made sure he went through education.

His determination to better people’s lives forced him into student leadership. He served as the President of the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG). During his time as PUSAG President, he brought a lot of vibrancy and advocacy into the student front. He also served as Ghana’s representative to the All-Africa Students Union (ASSU) where he projected the name of Ghana high.

As a MP, Hon. Sukparu changed and continue to change the face of Sissala West for the better. He has constructed CHPS compounds, classroom blocks, provided scholarships, and done several cement donations to communities to support self-initiated projects.

He has also opened entrepreneurial gates for many young people through skills training. The Mohammed Adams Sukparu Youth Entrepreneurial Training (MASYET) programme has put many young girls and boys into apprenticeship.

Under this programme, apprentices were provided with equipment like sewing machines and mechanical tools. They were also assigned to mentor trainers to learn skills for independent living. Stipends were paid periodically to ensure that they do not drop out.

Not all, the MP has drilled 39 boreholes and still counting with some mechanized. He even went the extra mile to dredge dams for his constituents. This goes a long way to make water available to indigenes for both domestic and irrigation use.

As part of his efforts to ensure inclusion and wipe away tears, the MP has ensured that widows feel part of the merrymaking during Muslims annual Eid celebrations. He provided for them rice, oil, canned fish and canned tomato paste for the festivities. This has earned him the popular nickname “Widows’ husband.”

He singled handedly paid all fees of the first batch of Sisaali Education students at the University of Education, Ajumako Campus without asking whether one is a constituent or not. Just last week, this batch graduated with each earning a Bachelor of Art in Sisaali Education. A major milestone in uplifting and institutionalizing the Sisaali Language in our academic institutions have largely been achieved.

This historic graduation was not just an academic celebration — it was a cultural statement. It signaled a renewed commitment to preserving, developing, and investing in the Sisaali language and affirmed that the next generation of cultural custodians are ready to lead. Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu must be celebrated for this.

His works make the party happy and this was proven by the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketia at a mini rally in Bullu when he said; “we commissioned researchers to come and do some work in this constituency, to advise us about how the people accept him and again all the research we have done point to the fact that he has no challenger at all in this constituency.” The election results actually proved he had no challenger at all.

His good deeds won his second term bid for him and the good people of Sissala West are grateful to President Mahama for honouring his promise to appoint Hon. Sukparu as a minister in his government. What he has done for Sissala West will be what he will be doing at the ministry and all Ghanaians will be proud as he minister.

The young MP is one who never relent. When a door is opened for him, he works hard to create a better life for people he look back at and create the necessary connections and rapport with those he lifts his head to see for more reward. No wonder from a difficult background he rose to become a student leader in Ghana and Africa at large, proceeded to be a MP, a minister and continuing the legacy journey.

Certainly, the Deputy Minister is on a legacy journey and by the time he is done, we will look back at his deeds and demand from those coming up to match his or give more.