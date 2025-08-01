ModernGhana logo
Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shooting

Education Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla
FRI, 01 AUG 2025
Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla

The Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla, has opposed calls by some Ghanaians for students to be relocated from the school following the fatal shooting of final-year student Mohammed Imoro Hakim Kundima.

Speaking during a traditional cleansing ceremony held on campus after the incident, Rev. Abugbilla warned that transferring students to other districts or regions could worsen their vulnerability by exposing their identities and drawing further attention to them.

“I disagree with those calling for the relocation of students,” he said. “It is better to contain the conflict here in Bawku than to export it to otherwise safe places.”

The short ceremony was held to perform traditional rites in accordance with Kusaal customs, which require sacrifices following a killing. It included a symbolic cleansing of blood and the burial of an okro stick to prevent future violence on campus.

Rev. Abugbilla noted that the school’s management board has engaged all key stakeholders within the municipality, including the Bawku Naba, Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, president of the Kusaug Traditional Council, for their support in safeguarding the student population.

He added that the Municipal Security Council has since deployed police officers to the school, with 24/7 patrols now underway to ensure the safety of students and staff.

As part of the traditional peace process, local leaders from the Kpalwega community, led by Tengdana Akubilla Azubilla, performed a ritual burial of an okro stick on campus—symbolising an end to the attacks and a spiritual plea to prevent further killings of students.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: atubugri-simon-atule

