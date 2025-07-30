SUPER PROOF 3-in-1 paint wins Emerging Product of the Year” at Ghana CEO Awards 2025

SUPER PROOF, the revolutionary 3-in-1 Acrylic Waterproof Paint by Modern Floors and Walls®️, has officially been awarded Emerging Product of the Year at the prestigious Ghana CEO Awards 2025, held at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Friday 25th July 2025

Formulated to combat common challenges such as dampness on walls, peeling paint, and roof leakages (including secret roofs and concrete slab roofs), SUPER PROOF has quickly become a go-to solution for homeowners, developers, and contractors across Ghana and beyond.

“It was an honour to receive this award,” said Mr. Basil David Anthony, CEO of Modern Floors and Walls®️. “SUPER PROOF is solving real issues in our environment — from moisture damage to waterproofing failures — and this recognition only strengthens our resolve to keep innovating for the market.”

This 3-in-1 formulation serves as a durable protective coating for walls, floors, and roofs, offering resistance against water infiltration, UV degradation, and harsh weather conditions — making it ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

The Ghana CEO Awards celebrates leaders, products, and companies driving growth and transformation across industries. The “Emerging Product of the Year” category spotlights breakthrough innovations with the potential to shape the future.

Modern Floors and Walls®️ is a trusted brand specializing in premium flooring, adhesives, waterproofing, and installation services. With a footprint in Ghana and the UAE, the company is committed to delivering long-lasting, functional, and stylish solutions under the leadership of award-winning CEO, Basil David Anthony.