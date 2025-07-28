GH¢800,000 cyanide seized in Zupiri-Nadowli-Kaleo District in galamsey fight

In a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal mining, security agencies in the Nadowli-Kaleo District have seized 250 containers of cyanide valued at approximately GH¢ 800,000.

The operation, which took place in Zupiri, a community along the stretch of the Black Volta River, was led by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in collaboration with the District Police Command, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and other members of the District Security Council (DISEC).

The suspects involved in transporting the dangerous chemicals fled the scene during the operation. However, the District Police Command has launched investigations and is actively pursuing leads to effect their arrest.

Following the seizure, the District Assembly obtained a court order authorising the secure holding of the intercepted cyanide until further notice, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The seizure follows numerous complaints from local communities about the adverse effects of illegal alluvial gold mining on their health, livelihoods, and the environment. The Black Volta River, which serves as the main water source for drinking and other domestic uses, including livestock, especially during the dry season, has been severely threatened by the introduction of toxic chemicals used in illegal mining.

In addition to water pollution, residents have reported a drastic reduction in farm yields in recent years. Many attribute this to soil infertility caused by chemical contamination from the illegal mining operations within the affected communities.

Responding swiftly to these concerns, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Madam Mary Haruna, instructed DISEC to take immediate steps to clamp down on any illegal mining activities within the district. The recent interception of cyanide is the result of that directive and the combined efforts of the district’s vigilant security apparatus. Until this operation that led to the seizure of the chemicals, the plight of the farmers, as well as other community members, had fallen on deaf ears. The community members, therefore, commended the DCE and the security agencies and asked for a regular patrol of the area by the security agencies to prevent illegal mining in the area.

Hon. Madam Mary Haruna, on her part, commended the security agencies, particularly the Police, GIS, NADMO, and NIB, for their dedication and vigilance. She praised their intelligence-led approach, discipline, and commitment to preserving both lives and the environment. “As the government remains committed to fighting illegal mining, we must all support this national effort. I encourage the youth to form community watchdog groups, remain vigilant, and report suspicious activities near our water bodies,” she urged.

Also, Zupiri, a border community within the Nadowli-Kaleo District, has emerged as one of the hotspots for smuggling activities. The absence of a permanent post for the Ghana Immigration Service and other security agencies has made it difficult to consistently monitor and patrol the area, allowing illegal activities to thrive.

In response to this pressing challenge, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Mary Haruna, has assured the Ghana Immigration Service of plans to construct a decent and permanent structure to accommodate security personnel. This initiative is expected to enhance regular patrols, curb smuggling, and strengthen efforts to prevent other security threats to lives and property in the area.

This successful operation in Zupiri demonstrates what can be achieved when district leadership, security forces, and residents collaborate. It sends a strong message to illegal miners that their actions will not go unpunished.

The Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly is urging all residents, especially those in communities along the Black Volta, to remain alert and support the fight against illegal mining. As the national clampdown intensifies, local successes such as this play a crucial role in protecting Ghana’s natural resources and public health.