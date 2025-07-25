Here are the priority projects under Mahama's 'Big Push Agenda'

The Ministry of Finance has outlined a comprehensive portfolio of road infrastructure projects across the country, backed by formal commitment authorisations, as part of the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review delivered to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.
The projects span strategic upgrades, new constructions, and reconstructions of critical highways and feeder roads, all aimed at improving connectivity, promoting economic integration, and addressing years of neglect in key regions.
Below is a categorised breakdown of the projects included in the review:
A. Approved Road Projects with Financing Commitment
Oti Region
- Construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai
Upper West Region
- Rehabilitation of Wa–Han Road
Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road
Upgrading of Tumu–Han–Lawra Road
Reconstruction of Navrongo–Tumu Road
Bono & Bono East
- Rehabilitation of Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road
Rehabilitation of Wenchi–Sawla Road
Ashanti & Bono
- Construction of Sunyani Outer Ring Road
Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)
North East & Oti Regions
- Rehabilitation of Gbintri–Nakpanduri Road
Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road
Eastern & Volta Corridor
- Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road
Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road
Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Tritrinu Road
Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road
Upgrading of Asikuma–Anum Boso–Kpalime Road
Upgrading of Adomi Bridge–Akwamufie Road
Volta Region
- Rehabilitation of Ho–Kpetoe Road
Rehabilitation of Kpetoe–Afiadenyigba Road
Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba–Penyi Road
Rehabilitation of Penyi–Aflao Road
Central & Western Corridor
- Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road
Dualisation of Cape Coast–Takoradi Road
Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road
Greater Accra Region
- Rehabilitation of Tema–Aflao Road (Section 1)
Reconstruction of Dodowa–Afienya–Dawhenya Road
Upgrading of Oyibi–Appolonia–Afienya Road
Western North Region
Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road
Construction of Dadieso–Akontombra Road
Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseikojokrom Road
Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road
Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road
B. Resumed or Previously Abandoned Projects Now Funded
These projects were previously left incomplete or without dedicated funding but are now set to resume with new budgetary backing:
Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Kasoa–Winneba Road
Rehabilitation of Ofankor–Nsawam Dual Carriageway
Dualisation of Takoradi–Agona Junction Road
Construction of Suame Interchange and Local Roads
Construction of National Route N18: Wa–Han Road
Upgrading of Tumu–Chuchuliga–Navrongo Road, including:
36m reinforced concrete bridge over Kanyibie River
24m bridge over Bechelihu River
-
Reconstruction of Navrongo–Chuchuliga–Sandema Road
Rehabilitation of Tepa (Mabang)–Goaso Road
Rehabilitation of Hohoe–Jasikan Road
Upgrading of Nkwanta–Oti Damanko Road
Reconstruction of Have–Hohoe Road
Dualisation of Adenta–Dodowa Road
Reconstruction of Jinijini–Sampa Road
C. Strategic Projects Under Feasibility Review
The following large-scale projects are currently undergoing feasibility studies for future implementation:
Accra–Kumasi Expressway (new alignment)
Accra Outer Ring Road
- Kumasi Outer Ring Road
- Adawso–Ekye Amanfrom Bridge (to link Afram Plains)
Dr. Ato Forson emphasized that these projects are part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda to close the road equity gap and stimulate regional growth. The proposed Road Maintenance Trust Fund Bill, which will soon be tabled before Parliament, is expected to introduce reforms to ensure fairer allocation of road funds and increase transparency in road project execution.