ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Here are the priority projects under Mahama's 'Big Push Agenda'

  Fri, 25 Jul 2025
Projects & Developments Here are the priority projects under Mahamas Big Push Agenda
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

The Ministry of Finance has outlined a comprehensive portfolio of road infrastructure projects across the country, backed by formal commitment authorisations, as part of the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review delivered to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The projects span strategic upgrades, new constructions, and reconstructions of critical highways and feeder roads, all aimed at improving connectivity, promoting economic integration, and addressing years of neglect in key regions.

Below is a categorised breakdown of the projects included in the review:

A. Approved Road Projects with Financing Commitment

  1. Oti Region

    • Construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai

  2. Upper West Region

    • Rehabilitation of Wa–Han Road

    • Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road

    • Upgrading of Tumu–Han–Lawra Road

    • Reconstruction of Navrongo–Tumu Road

  3. Bono & Bono East

    • Rehabilitation of Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road

    • Rehabilitation of Wenchi–Sawla Road

  4. Ashanti & Bono

    • Construction of Sunyani Outer Ring Road

    • Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)

  5. North East & Oti Regions

    • Rehabilitation of Gbintri–Nakpanduri Road

    • Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road

  6. Eastern & Volta Corridor

    • Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road

    • Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road

    • Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Tritrinu Road

    • Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road

    • Upgrading of Asikuma–Anum Boso–Kpalime Road

    • Upgrading of Adomi Bridge–Akwamufie Road

  7. Volta Region

    • Rehabilitation of Ho–Kpetoe Road

    • Rehabilitation of Kpetoe–Afiadenyigba Road

    • Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba–Penyi Road

    • Rehabilitation of Penyi–Aflao Road

  8. Central & Western Corridor

    • Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road

    • Dualisation of Cape Coast–Takoradi Road

    • Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road

  9. Greater Accra Region

    • Rehabilitation of Tema–Aflao Road (Section 1)

    • Reconstruction of Dodowa–Afienya–Dawhenya Road

    • Upgrading of Oyibi–Appolonia–Afienya Road

  10. Western North Region

  • Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road

  • Construction of Dadieso–Akontombra Road

  • Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseikojokrom Road

  • Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road

  • Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road

B. Resumed or Previously Abandoned Projects Now Funded

These projects were previously left incomplete or without dedicated funding but are now set to resume with new budgetary backing:

  1. Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Kasoa–Winneba Road

  2. Rehabilitation of Ofankor–Nsawam Dual Carriageway

  3. Dualisation of Takoradi–Agona Junction Road

  4. Construction of Suame Interchange and Local Roads

  5. Construction of National Route N18: Wa–Han Road

  6. Upgrading of Tumu–Chuchuliga–Navrongo Road, including:

    • 36m reinforced concrete bridge over Kanyibie River

    • 24m bridge over Bechelihu River

  7. Reconstruction of Navrongo–Chuchuliga–Sandema Road

  8. Rehabilitation of Tepa (Mabang)–Goaso Road

  9. Rehabilitation of Hohoe–Jasikan Road

  10. Upgrading of Nkwanta–Oti Damanko Road

  11. Reconstruction of Have–Hohoe Road

  12. Dualisation of Adenta–Dodowa Road

  13. Reconstruction of Jinijini–Sampa Road

C. Strategic Projects Under Feasibility Review

The following large-scale projects are currently undergoing feasibility studies for future implementation:

  1. Accra–Kumasi Expressway (new alignment)

  2. Accra Outer Ring Road

  3. Kumasi Outer Ring Road
  4. Adawso–Ekye Amanfrom Bridge (to link Afram Plains)

Dr. Ato Forson emphasized that these projects are part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda to close the road equity gap and stimulate regional growth. The proposed Road Maintenance Trust Fund Bill, which will soon be tabled before Parliament, is expected to introduce reforms to ensure fairer allocation of road funds and increase transparency in road project execution.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Security Analyst raises alarm over missing military-grade weapons nationwide Security Analyst raises alarm over missing military-grade weapons nationwide 

11 minutes ago

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1 NAM1 to subpoena police, other institutions

11 minutes ago

Ten Chinese nationals arrested for alleged gold smuggling granted bail Ten Chinese nationals arrested for alleged gold smuggling granted bail 

11 minutes ago

Suspect remanded over murder of immigration officer Suspect remanded over murder of immigration officer

35 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer contests: ‘I haven’t switched camp; I’m behind Bawumia’ — Napo NPP flagbearer contests: ‘I haven’t switched camp; I’m behind Bawumia’ — Napo

35 minutes ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman 'NPP has become headless and lawless; they need to re-strategize — Ebo Buckman

35 minutes ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman NDC has always been smarter than this current NPP — Ebo Buckman

35 minutes ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) WASSCE 2025: ‘We’ll dismiss any staff, invigilator who engages in exam malpracti...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Act on Ablekuma North chaos; we don’t want bloodshed in future — Ntim Fordjour t...

2 hours ago

Appointments Committee to vet final deputy ministerial nominees today Appointments Committee to vet final deputy ministerial nominees today

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line