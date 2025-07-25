Here are the priority projects under Mahama's 'Big Push Agenda'

The Ministry of Finance has outlined a comprehensive portfolio of road infrastructure projects across the country, backed by formal commitment authorisations, as part of the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review delivered to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The projects span strategic upgrades, new constructions, and reconstructions of critical highways and feeder roads, all aimed at improving connectivity, promoting economic integration, and addressing years of neglect in key regions.

Below is a categorised breakdown of the projects included in the review:

A. Approved Road Projects with Financing Commitment

Oti Region Construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai Upper West Region Rehabilitation of Wa–Han Road

Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road

Upgrading of Tumu–Han–Lawra Road

Reconstruction of Navrongo–Tumu Road Bono & Bono East Rehabilitation of Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road

Rehabilitation of Wenchi–Sawla Road Ashanti & Bono Construction of Sunyani Outer Ring Road

Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant) North East & Oti Regions Rehabilitation of Gbintri–Nakpanduri Road

Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road Eastern & Volta Corridor Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road

Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road

Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Tritrinu Road

Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road

Upgrading of Asikuma–Anum Boso–Kpalime Road

Upgrading of Adomi Bridge–Akwamufie Road Volta Region Rehabilitation of Ho–Kpetoe Road

Rehabilitation of Kpetoe–Afiadenyigba Road

Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba–Penyi Road

Rehabilitation of Penyi–Aflao Road Central & Western Corridor Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road

Dualisation of Cape Coast–Takoradi Road

Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road Greater Accra Region Rehabilitation of Tema–Aflao Road (Section 1)

Reconstruction of Dodowa–Afienya–Dawhenya Road

Upgrading of Oyibi–Appolonia–Afienya Road Western North Region

Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road

Construction of Dadieso–Akontombra Road

Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseikojokrom Road

Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road

Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road

B. Resumed or Previously Abandoned Projects Now Funded

These projects were previously left incomplete or without dedicated funding but are now set to resume with new budgetary backing:

Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Kasoa–Winneba Road Rehabilitation of Ofankor–Nsawam Dual Carriageway Dualisation of Takoradi–Agona Junction Road Construction of Suame Interchange and Local Roads Construction of National Route N18: Wa–Han Road Upgrading of Tumu–Chuchuliga–Navrongo Road, including: 36m reinforced concrete bridge over Kanyibie River

24m bridge over Bechelihu River Reconstruction of Navrongo–Chuchuliga–Sandema Road Rehabilitation of Tepa (Mabang)–Goaso Road Rehabilitation of Hohoe–Jasikan Road Upgrading of Nkwanta–Oti Damanko Road Reconstruction of Have–Hohoe Road Dualisation of Adenta–Dodowa Road Reconstruction of Jinijini–Sampa Road

C. Strategic Projects Under Feasibility Review

The following large-scale projects are currently undergoing feasibility studies for future implementation:

Accra–Kumasi Expressway (new alignment) Accra Outer Ring Road Kumasi Outer Ring Road Adawso–Ekye Amanfrom Bridge (to link Afram Plains)

Dr. Ato Forson emphasized that these projects are part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda to close the road equity gap and stimulate regional growth. The proposed Road Maintenance Trust Fund Bill, which will soon be tabled before Parliament, is expected to introduce reforms to ensure fairer allocation of road funds and increase transparency in road project execution.