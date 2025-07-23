Head of Civil Service entreats civil servants to embrace ongoing technological reforms

The Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, has called on civil servants to proactively engage with the ongoing technological reforms, emphasising the urgent need for modernization within public administration.

In his welcome address at the Public Lecture on Tuesday in Accra, Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh stressed the importance of leveraging advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and e-governance to improve service delivery and streamline operations.

He stated, “By embracing these technologies, the civil service can transform itself into a more agile and responsive institution that effectively supports government initiatives.”

He highlighted that the theme for the 2025 Civil Service Week celebrations, “Adapting to Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and E-Governance,” resonates profoundly with the challenges and opportunities of our time.

Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh noted that Ghana cannot afford to remain on the periphery of this technological revolution, urging civil servants to become active participants in transforming public administration.

The Head of Civil Service pointed out that outdated practices and characteristics, such as inertia and tardiness, must be transcended to ensure relevance in a rapidly changing environment.

He encouraged attendees to engage with insights that could enhance institutional capacity and readiness for national development.

Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh expressed confidence that by harnessing technology, the civil service can become a citizen-centered, agile institution anchored in values of integrity and excellence.

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, reaffirmed the necessity for institutional reforms to ensure that the Ghana Civil Service remains a robust engine of public policy and service delivery.

The Minister cautioned that without proactive measures, the civil service risks becoming obsolete in a rapidly changing environment. However, he reassured attendees that those who prepare themselves for the digital age will thrive.

“AI will not replace jobs if those who have them are prepared,” he stated, drawing parallels to previous technological shifts that have transformed roles rather than eliminated them.

He urged civil servants to take advantage of reskilling and upskilling opportunities.

Mr. George proposed a significant overhaul of IT capabilities within ministries, advocating for dedicated IT classes that encompass a variety of specialized roles, including data protection and cybersecurity officers.

Commending the planning committee for their efforts, he highlighted the importance of the selected theme, which resonates deeply with the current global shift in public administration.

“We must ask ourselves: Are we equipping our civil service for the realities of a digital era?” he posed, urging attendees to reflect on the agility of existing systems and the preparedness of personnel.

The Minister’s call to action emphasises that building institutional capacity is crucial not just for the civil service itself but also for the nation’s ability to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission, Dr. Arnold Kavaarpuo, highlighted that we are living through a global technology transition, where automation is changing how work is done, artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining decision-making, and e-governance is transforming government-citizen engagement.

He noted, “These changes are not distant possibilities; they are already reshaping how societies function.”

The Executive Director addressed the risks associated with digital transformation, including digital exclusion and ethical concerns. He emphasised the importance of responsible transformation, ensuring that technology serves the people and empowers civil servants, rather than leading to blind digitization.

Dr. Kavaarpuo acknowledged the civil service’s strong foundations, including its institutional memory and national coverage. He urged civil servants to embrace these strengths while adapting to new technologies as proactive enablers of change.