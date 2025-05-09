ModernGhana logo
One month Ban on drumming, noise-making within Accra commences on May 12 — AMA

FRI, 09 MAY 2025

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the annual one-month ban on drumming and noise-making will commence from Monday, May 12 to Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The Assembly stated that during the period of the ban, churches are expected to conduct their activities within their premises and refrain from using musical instruments.

It also indicated that positioning loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs is prohibited.

Roadside evangelists are also to suspend their activities during the period.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 9, the AMA added that other directives from the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) include a ban on funeral rites and all related activities.

“Apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis,” the statement said.

It added, “By this notice, we entreat all persons, towns, and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with the directive accordingly during this period. All are enjoined to abide by these guidelines for an incident-free Nmaa Dumo period.”

Meanwhile, the ban on noise-making during Homowo, a festival celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana, is a traditional practice rooted in the belief that noise disturbs the gods and hinders the success of the planting season.

The one-month ban is seen as a way to ensure a peaceful and productive farming season and to honour the gods who are believed to be spiritually present among the community during this period.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

