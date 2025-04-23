Minority Leader calls for depoliticized support for Ghanaian businesses

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has called for the establishment of a comprehensive National Orientation Programme to rewire the mindset of Ghanaians, particularly the youth, towards civic responsibility, meritocracy, hard work and enterprise.

In line with that, he has advocated a national reorientation agenda and the depoliticization of entrepreneurship, based on his own tumultuous experiences as a young businessman navigating Ghana’s transport and logistics sector.

The Minority Leader made the call while speaking at the 2025 Kwahu Business Forum held in Mpraeso-Kwahu in the EasternRegion. The forum was under the theme “The future of business: The role of the financial sector”.

Cultural shift

The Minority Leader emphasised the need for a cultural shift to build a nation that rewards excellence, and drives inclusive economic development. “I believe the time has come for Ghana to consider establishing a National Orientation Programme built around values that instill civic responsibility, discipline, hard work, and enterprise in our national psyche,” he stated.

He lamented the current perception that opportunities in Ghana were often based on connections and political affiliations rather than merit, arguing that such a system stifles growth and competition.

“We must deliberately shift to a new Ghanaian mindset—one that values hard work over shortcuts, merit over connections, and contributions over entitlement. Those who deserve opportunity should be given opportunity, regardless of political affiliation. That is how we build a nation. That is how we create competition. That is how we create progress,” he noted.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin further noted that the public sector was oversaturated, and could no longer absorb the growing numbers of job seekers. He stressed that the future of employment lied in the private sector, and called on policymakers, educators, and industry players to redirect focus towards entrepreneurial development.

“The jobs of the future will be created in the private sector. This is the mindset people need to have. Such a programme, particularly if targeted at the youth, will play a transformative role in reshaping national attitudes and helping us build a country where excellence is expected, rewarded, and sustained,” he indicated.

Personal journey

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also used his personal entrepreneurial journey to underscore the challenges many Ghanaian business owners face — from high-interest bank loans and erratic labour practices to politically motivated sabotage.

“I started a transport business as a young man. My trading partners were Kwahus who supplied me tyres and spare parts on credit. But I went through extremely difficult times with the banks. My cheques from contracts were often not enough to service my loans because of pilferage, poor worker discipline, and high operating costs,” he stated.

He further shared how, during his contract with Guinness Ghana, his monthly payments were routinely reduced due to operational losses — largely caused by driver misconduct, including drink theft and absenteeism.

“Drivers would abandon their duties to play football or steal drinks. In Awaso, where I ran a bauxite business, they simply didn’t care,” he stated.

To address managerial inefficiencies, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he hired a Canadian expert, even though he already had a transport manager. “That expert helped, but it cost me in dollars,” he added. He also recalled appearing before the Weekend Courts due to SSNIT defaults, a result of pressure from workers who “used their union to do Aluta.”

Struggles in 2008

Mr. Afenyo-Markin recounted how his transportation business faced politically motivated sabotage after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost power in 2008. “At each axle load station, my trucks were deliberately stopped while others were allowed to pass. The reason? They said, ‘That boy is an NPP boy’,” he indicated.

He revealed that had been operating a critical logistics route from Togo to Aflao and onward to Buipe, supplying gypsum and limestone to Diamond Cement factories. He disclosed that the sabotage became so severe that his partner had to appeal to then Vice President John Dramani Mahama, who intervened to stop the obstruction.

“President Mahama called the officers to order after we explained that halting the supply chain would cripple the cement factory in his own region,” he revealed. Mr. Afenyo-Markin said he shared these experiences not for sympathy, but to allow private sector actors to appreciate the political hurdles entrepreneurs face, and to urge political leaders to create a more supportive environment.

“Entrepreneurship should not be viewed through a partisan lens. The success of a business must not depend on which political party is in power. We must stop tagging and targeting entrepreneurs. Our job as political leaders is not to frustrate businesspeople but to foster fairness, merit, and innovation,” he stressed.

He reiterated his long-held belief that entrepreneurship was not merely about individual profit, but about nation-building. “I understand the thrill of opportunity and the weight of challenges in business. I have lived it. That’s why I believe in championing policies that empower the private sector,” he said.

Appeal

The Minority Leader further urged banks and financial service providers to play a more proactive role in nurturing local businesses. “The role of the financial sector in the growth of indigenous business cannot be overstated. For our economy to thrive, we must ensure that financial institutions support local enterprises—not just with capital but with opportunities for growth,” he noted.

He emphasised the need for tailor-made financial products that address the unique challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those led by young Ghanaian entrepreneurs. “We must bridge the gap between access to finance and entrepreneurial potential. Let us develop financial solutions that meet the specific realities of our local business environment. By doing so, we will cultivate industries that are sustainable, innovative, and grounded in Ghana’s socio-economic context,” he stated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin called on banks to become not just financiers, but strategic partners in the growth of Ghanaian enterprises. “You are expected to rise to this challenge. Do not just provide capital. Become true partners in the growth of a prosperous Ghana,” he appealed.

Commendation

The Minority Leader commended President John Mahama for initiating the Kwahu Business Forum, describing it as a valuable platform for dialogue on Ghana’s economic future. “I thank President Mahama for putting together a platform like this, which continues to focus on the business future of Ghana. The initiative is crucial not only for promoting dialogue but also for translating those conversations into tangible actions,” he said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of industry players present at the forum, urging them to sustain the momentum and serve as catalysts for entrepreneurship in the country. “Let this be the beginning of sustaining the spirit of enterprise. Let us walk the talk and build a Ghana where the youth are empowered, businesses thrive, and progress is driven by merit and innovation,” he added.