AfCFTA Secretariat and Djibouti to host Regional Conference on Special Economic Zones

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has announced a partnership with the Republic of Djibouti to host a Regional Conference on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), scheduled for April 21–22, 2025, at the Ayla Grand Hotel in Djibouti City.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 18, 2025, the Secretariat noted that the conference will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti. The event aims to bring together representatives from AfCFTA State Parties, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), SEZ authorities, financial institutions, and the private sector.

The conference will focus on the role of SEZs in accelerating industrialisation, trade facilitation, and regional economic cooperation within the framework of the AfCFTA.

It will also spotlight Djibouti’s strategic position as a logistics hub on the Red Sea and highlight its SEZ initiatives as a potential model for regional economic transformation. The two-day programme will feature high-level panel discussions, a site visit to Djibouti’s SEZ, and dialogues on investment, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks.

Below is the full press release:

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AfCFTA SECRETARIAT AND REPUBLIC OF DJIBOUTI TO HOST REGIONAL CONFERENCE ON SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES

Djibouti City, Djibouti – 18 April 2025 The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, in collaboration with the Republic of Djibouti, will host a Regional Conference on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) from 21 to 22 April 2025 at the Ayla Grand Hotel in Djibouti City.

Held under the Patronage of His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, the Conference will bring together representatives from AfCFTA State Parties, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), SEZ authorities, financial institutions, and the private sector to explore the role of SEZs in accelerating industrialisation, trade facilitation and economic cooperation under the AfCFTA.

The event comes at a pivotal moment in the implementation of the AfCFTA Protocol on Trade in Goods. Article 9 of Annex II on Rules of Origin enables goods produced within SEZs to qualify as "originating goods," provided they meet specific criteria. In February 2023, the AfCFTA Council of Ministers of Trade adopted Ministerial Regulation 1/2023, allowing goods from African SEZs to be traded preferentially while ensuring that provisions on Trade Remedies, Competition Policy, and Infant Industry Protection apply to safeguard domestic markets.

The Conference will also highlight Djibouti’s strategic role as a Red Sea logistics hub and showcase its SEZ initiatives as a model for regional economic transformation. The two-day programme will include high-level panel discussions, a site visit to Djibouti’s SEZ, and dialogues on investment, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks.

Key themes include:

● SEZs and the AfCFTA: From Regulation to Implementation

● Innovation, Skills Development, and Value Chain Resilience

● Infrastructure and Trade Corridors for Regional Integration

● Financing SEZs: Opportunities for Investment

This strategic gathering is expected to shape regional approaches to SEZ governance and reinforce Africa’s collective trade ambitions.