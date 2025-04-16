Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially received the final report from the committee led by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, which was tasked with investigating the party's defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The report was presented during an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, April 16, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The 12-member committee was established to examine the factors behind the NPP's loss of both the presidency and its parliamentary majority in the 2024 elections. The party lost the presidency to the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama and experienced a significant decline in its parliamentary seats.

Following the presentation, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong confirmed receipt of the report and assured that its contents and recommendations would be communicated in due time.

“Today, [Wednesday, April 16], the Committee, led by Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye submitted their report to the National Council. The National Council accepted the report,” he stated.

He also emphasised the need for internal reflection and careful deliberation on the findings before any public disclosure.

In response to the report's findings, the party has constituted a nine-member committee to review its constitution. This move is aimed at addressing structural and organizational issues identified by the Oquaye Committee, with the goal of strengthening internal mechanisms and preventing future electoral setbacks.

The emergency meeting was attended by key party figures, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 2024 presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and other top party executives.