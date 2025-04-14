Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police

Konongo Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has handed over Mr. Kwabena Amofa, popularly known as Alhaji, to the police for questioning and possible prosecution over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

Mr. Amofa is suspected to be a key figure behind the rising galamsey operations in Konongo, which have led to significant environmental degradation, particularly the destruction of water bodies and farmlands.

Led by Konongohene, Nana Dr. Ing. Awuah Abedimisa II, the Traditional Council had earlier summoned Mr. Amofa to address concerns that he was the mastermind of the destructive mining activities in the area.

During that meeting, Mr. Amofa reportedly pleaded for leniency and assured the council that he would halt all such operations.

Contrary to his promise, the council later discovered that the situation had deteriorated, prompting a renewed sense of urgency.

In response, Nana Dr. Awuah convened another meeting with the full council and Mr. Amofa.

Following deliberations, the council resolved to hand him over to the Konongo District Police Command for further investigation and potential legal action.

The move has been widely commended by residents as a bold step toward curbing illegal mining in the area and restoring environmental sanity.

-Classfmonline