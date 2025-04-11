ModernGhana logo
Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

  Fri, 11 Apr 2025
Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government's commitment to transforming military education in Ghana, with a focus on strengthening the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) and laying the groundwork for long-term academic advancement.

Addressing graduates of the 63rd Regular Course at a commissioning ceremony, President Mahama unveiled a range of initiatives designed to raise the standard and prestige of military training in the country.

Among the key reforms is a plan to elevate the Academy’s commissioning course to the level of a postgraduate diploma for all newly commissioned officers. The initiative, he explained, is aimed at aligning military education with international standards while equipping officers with higher academic credentials from the outset of their careers.

As part of a broader vision for defense education, the President also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to establishing the National Defense University—a specialized institution that will offer strategic-level academic programs for both military and civilian students.

According to President Mahama, the university will serve as a hub for cultivating leadership, military doctrine, and national security knowledge, all within an academic framework that supports innovation and discipline.

“These developments will not only enhance the professional growth of our armed forces but also integrate military values and knowledge into national development,” he said.

The President’s remarks underscore his administration’s drive to modernize the Ghana Armed Forces by investing in both infrastructure and intellectual capacity, positioning the military as a key partner in the country's educational and developmental future.

-classfmonline

