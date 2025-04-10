Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze

A police vehicle and private residence of the Bawku Divisional Police Commander, Adamu Seidu, has been set ablaze by outraged youth of Bawku in retaliation to the killing of a civilian in the area Wednesday morning.

The youth, mainly from the Kusasi faction attempted to prevent the Mamprusi faction from accessing their market centre prompting the intervention of the police.

The police in attempts to disperse the youth shot and killed one person and injured two others.

This angered the youth who went and burnt down the private residence of the divisional police commander situated at Manga and also burnt down a police vehicle around the township.

This incident has escalated tension in the area causing residents to run for shelter.

—citinewsroom