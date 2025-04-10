ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Headlines Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze
THU, 10 APR 2025

A police vehicle and private residence of the Bawku Divisional Police Commander, Adamu Seidu, has been set ablaze by outraged youth of Bawku in retaliation to the killing of a civilian in the area Wednesday morning.

The youth, mainly from the Kusasi faction attempted to prevent the Mamprusi faction from accessing their market centre prompting the intervention of the police.

The police in attempts to disperse the youth shot and killed one person and injured two others.

This angered the youth who went and burnt down the private residence of the divisional police commander situated at Manga and also burnt down a police vehicle around the township.

This incident has escalated tension in the area causing residents to run for shelter.

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt employed 12,000 people after December 7— Rashid Pelpuo Akufo-Addo govt employed 12,000 people after December 7— Rashid Pelpuo

2 hours ago

Suspicious flights: Rev. Ntim Fordjour not above investigations – Chiana-Paga MP Suspicious flights: Rev. Ntim Fordjour not above investigations – Chiana-Paga MP

2 hours ago

Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze

2 hours ago

Free SHS: Double-track system to be scrapped by 2027 – Haruna Iddrisu Free SHS: Double-track system to be scrapped by 2027 – Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

NPP to proceed with disciplinary action against Adwoa Safo NPP to proceed with disciplinary action against Adwoa Safo

2 hours ago

Govt to roll-out new SIM Card registration from July 1 Gov't to roll-out new SIM Card registration from July 1  

2 hours ago

Ghanaians to enjoy unique data bundles on national holidays — Sam George Ghanaians to enjoy unique data bundles on national holidays — Sam George

4 hours ago

NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out

9 hours ago

Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

9 hours ago

Suspicious flight claims: Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother any day — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Suspicious flight claims: 'Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line