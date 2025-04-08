Galamsey: We’ve deported many foreigners but haven’t advertised — Ablakwa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that several foreign nationals involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, have already been deported.

He noted that the deportations form part of the Mahama administration’s commitment to clamp down on the activity.

Mr. Ablakwa, who also represents the North Tongu constituency in Parliament, added that the government is not only deporting offenders but also prosecuting some.

“President Mahama has said that he will not tolerate any form of mining in our river bodies or forest reserves. In the next few days, we’re going to round people up and prosecute them. Already, a lot of deportations have been carried out. We’ve just not been advertising them,” he said.

This comes after Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak hinted at a policy to deport foreigners engaged in criminal activities, including illegal mining, rather than prosecuting them.

Speaking in Accra on Friday, April 4, the minister said the policy seeks to swiftly remove foreign nationals who contribute to environmental destruction and other crimes in the country.

“When we arrest any foreigner, we are not interested in prosecuting. Our first option is to take them to their country. I have officially written to the Attorney General,” he said.

He added that individuals deported under this policy would be placed on a stop list, barring them from re-entering Ghana.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians, including investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Kenneth Ashigbey, have kicked against the move.

They argue that such an approach will only embolden foreigners to engage in galamsey, knowing they will simply be sent back home to enjoy the profits made in Ghana.