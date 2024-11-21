ModernGhana logo
Shai Osudoku District Hospital handles 382 neonatal cases annually – Dr Brightson

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Dr. Kennedy T.C. Brightson, Medical Superintendent of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital, has disclosed that the hospital handles an average of 382 neonatal cases annually, with 56 involving preterm births.

He identified common causes of premature deliveries at the facility, including infections, pregnancy-induced hypertension, gestational diabetes, high-stress levels, and the use of herbal concoctions.

Dr. Brightson shared these insights during a public durbar organized by the Fortitude Child Support Foundation (FCSF) in collaboration with the hospital to mark "World Prematurity Day 2024" in Dodowa, Greater Accra Region. Observed globally on November 17, this day serves as a platform to raise awareness about neonatal health and promote care for preterm babies under the theme, “Breaking Barriers: Access to Quality Care Everywhere.”

Addressing Barriers to Neonatal Care
Dr. Brightson highlighted significant challenges contributing to premature births, including delays in seeking medical care, financial constraints, and knowledge gaps among families about neonatal health. He also emphasized the hospital's need for essential equipment such as incubators and phototherapy machines.

“With the involvement of FCSF, this year’s celebration marked a turning point in prematurity awareness for the community,” he stated, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts to address neonatal health challenges.

Calls for Systemic Support
Mrs. Evelyn Duah, Executive Director of the Fortitude Child Support Foundation, expressed concern over the persistent public health challenge posed by preterm births.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that every preterm baby receives quality care, regardless of their circumstances,” Mrs. Duah stated. She stressed the need for improved access to neonatal care, particularly for families facing financial and systemic hurdles, and called for the establishment of a national fund dedicated to vulnerable children and neonatal healthcare.

She also expressed gratitude to the Ghana National Gas Company for supporting this year’s event and commended individuals and institutions that contributed to its success.

Commemorative Activities and Community Engagement

The celebration featured a series of activities, including a health walk and float through the streets of Dodowa. Healthcare workers, volunteers, and community members walked in solidarity to raise awareness about prematurity. The event culminated in a solemn vigil at the hospital to honor the memories of preterm babies who had passed away and to emphasize the urgency of addressing gaps in neonatal healthcare.

Public education sessions on the causes, management, and prevention of preterm births were also held, with educational materials distributed to encourage early hospital visits and proper neonatal care practices.

Advocacy for Resources and Collaboration

Dr. Baffour Awuah, a pediatrician, and Mariama Alhassan, Head of NICU, stressed the need for better resources to meet the increasing demand for neonatal services. Other key speakers, including Madam Alice Panibre, Deputy Chief of Nursing and Midwifery; Nana Ayerkie Yortsu III, Queen Mother of Shai Osudoku Traditional Area; and Dr. Happy Smart, Head of Pharmacy, echoed the call for sustainable solutions to improve neonatal care.

The event underscored the collective responsibility of healthcare professionals, policymakers, traditional leaders, and community members to ensure that every preterm baby has access to quality care, ultimately improving neonatal health outcomes in Ghana.

