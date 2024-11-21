Fortitude Child Support Foundation, Shai Osudoku District Hospital marks prematurity birth awareness day

The Fortitude Child Support Foundation (FCSF), in collaboration with the Shai Osudoku District Hospital (SODH), commemorated the 2024 World Prematurity Day at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The global event, observed annually on November 17, raises awareness about prematurity and advocates for improved neonatal care, ensuring preterm babies have the chance to thrive.

This year’s celebration, under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Access to Quality Care Everywhere,” focused on addressing challenges associated with preterm births and promoting community involvement in neonatal health.

Speaking at a public durbar organized as part of the event, Mrs. Evelyn Duah, Executive Director of FCSF, emphasized the pressing need for accessible neonatal care, especially for families burdened by financial and systemic challenges. “It is our responsibility to ensure that every preterm baby receives quality care, regardless of their circumstances,” she stated.

Mrs. Duah revealed that the Foundation is advocating for a national fund dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and neonatal healthcare. She expressed gratitude to Dr. Kennedy T.C. Brightson, Medical Superintendent of SODH, and Madam Matilda Narh of the Midwifery Unit for initiating the collaboration between FCSF and SODH. She also acknowledged the Ghana National Gas Company for their contributions to the event's success.

Prematurity: Challenges and Solutions

Dr. Brightson disclosed that the hospital handles an average of 382 neonatal cases annually, with 56 involving preterm births. He highlighted key barriers to effective care, including late reporting to healthcare facilities, delays in interventions, financial constraints, and insufficient neonatal equipment such as incubators and phototherapy machines.

He also noted that infections, pregnancy-induced hypertension, gestational diabetes, high stress levels, and the use of harmful herbal concoctions are among the leading causes of preterm births in the area.

“With the involvement of FCSF, this year’s celebration marked a turning point in prematurity awareness for the community,” Dr. Brightson said.

Community Activities

To commemorate the day, FCSF and SODH organized a health walk and float through Dodowa’s streets, engaging healthcare workers, community members, and volunteers to raise awareness about prematurity. The event culminated in a solemn vigil at the hospital to honor preterm babies who had passed away, underscoring the urgency of improving neonatal care.

Public education sessions were also held to inform the community about the causes, management, and prevention of preterm births. Educational materials promoting early hospital visits and proper neonatal care practices were distributed to attendees.

“Creating awareness at this scale is a remarkable achievement,” said Alice Panibre, Deputy Chief of Nursing and Midwifery. “The health walk and vigil brought the community together to share in the journey of families with preterm babies.”

Calls for Sustainable Change

Prominent stakeholders, including Nana Ayerkie Yortsu III, Queen Mother of Shai Osudoku Traditional Area, and Dr. Happy Smart, Head of Pharmacy, advocated for long-term strategies to improve neonatal care.

Dr. Baffour Awuah, a pediatrician, and Mariama Alhassan, Head of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), echoed these sentiments, stressing the urgent need for resources to meet the growing demand for neonatal services.

The commemoration concluded with renewed commitments to breaking barriers in neonatal healthcare and ensuring preterm babies receive the care they need to survive and thrive.