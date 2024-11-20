29 African countries have introduced HPV vaccine into their national immunization programmes – Report

Currently, 29 out of 47 African countries have integrated the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into their national immunization programs, with 40 percent of eligible girls in these countries having received at least one dose.

A report co-authored by Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, and Dr. Daniel Dulitzky, Regional Director for Human Development at the World Bank, highlights this progress. The report, titled *"Advancing the Cervical Cancer Elimination Agenda in the African Region,"* outlines a bold vision for eliminating cervical cancer in Africa while emphasizing the urgency of the crisis.

The report underscores the unprecedented opportunity to save lives through a comprehensive approach involving vaccination, screening, and treatment. It stresses that Africa cannot afford to lose another generation of women to cervical cancer, even as it acknowledges progress in vaccination coverage across the continent.

Released as part of the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action, the report highlights global and local initiatives aimed at raising awareness and advancing the fight against cervical cancer. The WHO’s Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer, adopted in November 2020, focuses on three key pillars—vaccination, screening, and treatment—with clear targets to achieve by 2030 under its 90-70-90 framework.

The strategy envisions 90 percent of girls fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70 percent of women screened with high-performance tests by ages 35 and 45, and 90 percent of women diagnosed with precancerous lesions or cervical disease receiving treatment, including palliative care.

The report highlights partnerships with organizations like the World Bank, Gavi, and other global stakeholders, which have mobilized $400 million for HPV-related programs. These efforts aim to vaccinate 86 million girls by 2025, demonstrating significant investment and collaboration to eliminate cervical cancer in Africa.

In Ghana, the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has joined the international community in observing the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action. The organization has launched a nationwide five-year campaign offering free HPV vaccination, focusing on prevention, detection, and treatment to eliminate cervical cancer.

CDA Consult Executive Director, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in the advocacy campaign. Collaborating with Lifeline Haven Company Limited, Caritas Christi Hospital in Ho, the National Insurance Commission, and the Eastern Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the initiative aims to raise public awareness about cervical cancer and promote vaccination.

Mr. Ameyibor explained that the campaign seeks to demystify myths surrounding HPV vaccination, screen and treat pre-cancer lesions, and lobby for policy changes to ensure funding for HPV vaccine programming in underserved communities. He also stressed the importance of building the capacity of community health workers to deliver integrated services effectively.

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Christi Hospital, highlighted the long-term benefits of widespread HPV vaccination. He noted that it not only protects unvaccinated individuals through herd immunity but also reduces healthcare costs and health disparities by ensuring equal access to vaccination for all, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Dr. Chris Kpodar, a Board Member of CDA Consult and former United Nations consultant, called for a national strategy to ensure young women in Ghana receive HPV vaccination. He stressed that cervical cancer disproportionately affects low- and middle-income countries, driven by inequities in access to vaccination, screening, and treatment.

Dr. Kpodar emphasized that prophylactic vaccination and early detection through screening are cost-effective strategies to prevent cervical cancer. He urged continued support for CDA Consult’s initiatives, highlighting the importance of aligning these efforts with global targets for cervical cancer elimination by 2030, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

With the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality found in low- and middle-income countries, the fight against this preventable disease demands coordinated global and local efforts. The urgency of this mission underscores the need to prioritize HPV vaccination, screening, and treatment to save lives and improve public health outcomes.