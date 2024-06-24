Tamale Technical University Alumni, DASA pledge support for newly appointed Vice Chancellor

LISTEN

The leadership of the Tamale Technical University Alumni Association has pledged its full support for the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University.

In a statement signed by Engr. Dr. Jamal-Deen Kukurah, President of the Association, there was expressed confidence that the University will continue to thrive and excel in providing quality education and opportunities for its students.

Additionally, the leadership of the Dagbon Students' Association (DASA) at the University appreciated the new Vice Chancellor's hard work and progressive vision for the institution.

The vibrant DASA group further called on regional stakeholders, as well as the management and staff of the University, to offer the Vice Chancellor the necessary support.

Youth activist and journalist, Chief Nurudeen Ibrahim, also reiterated the importance of all staff rallying behind the Vice Chancellor for the common interest of the University.

Read Full Statement Below:

TAMALE TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY ALUMNI CONGRATULATE PROFESSOR BASHIRU IMORO IBN SAEED ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS THE UNIVERSITY VICE CHANCELLOR

The leadership of the Tamale Technical University Alumni Association wish to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Professor Bashiru Imoro Ibn Saeed on his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of our alma mater, Tamale Technical University (TaTU).

Professor Saeed's commitment, leadership, understanding and passion for education have been evident throughout his career, and we have no doubt that he will bring these qualities to his new role as Vice Chancellor. His wealth of experience and vision for the future of TaTU make him the perfect candidate for this important portfolio.

We are confident that under Professor Saeed's leadership, Tamale Technical University will continue to thrive and excel in providing quality education and opportunities for its students. We look forward to working together with him to further strengthen our alma mater and build a brighter future for all.

We, the Alumni, pledge our support and collaboration to ensure his success and the continued growth of our University. Please join us in celebrating this well-deserved achievement!

Congratulations once again, Prof Bashiru Ibn Saeed, on your well-deserved appointment. We are proud to have you at the helm of TaTU and wish you all the best in your new role.

Thank you

Signed

Engr. Dr. Jamal-Deen Kukurah

(National President)

Dr Adams Isaahaku

(General Secretary)